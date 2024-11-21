Swansea University Launches National Network for Innovation in Sport and Health

A Swansea University-led project is aiming to enhance the life science, health and sport sectors in Wales and beyond.

The National Network for Innovation in Sport and Health aims to bridge the gap between sport-tech, med-tech and healthcare by bringing together life sciences and health partners to amplify resources, expertise, and growth opportunities.

It is supported by Swansea Bay City Deal and the local health boards.

The initiative will propel innovation in healthcare and medicine, leveraging cutting-edge research and technology to drive economic progress. By cultivating world-class facilities, the network aims to elevate the landscape of sports while advancing interventions and innovations in healthcare.

The National Network for Innovation in Sport and Health represents a collaborative endeavour, said Swansea University, and is set to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new alliances between academia, industry, and the NHS. Swansea University will be at the forefront of new technological advancements aimed at enhancing healthcare and catalysing growth opportunities for life science and sport-tech enterprises.

Organisations are offered tiered membership options, with benefits including networking events, collaboration opportunities and business support, as well as hot desking and office space rental.

The aim is to retain leading industries, talent and investment to the region. In this, the network aims to enhance the regional economy, propelling the development of South Wales’ sporting offer and facilities, and positioning the Swansea Bay City Region as an international centre of excellence for health, sport and wellbeing.

Professor Keith Lloyd, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Science said: