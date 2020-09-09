Swansea University Climbs to 24th in the Guardian University Guide

Swansea University has achieved its highest ever rank in any UK league table after rising from 31st to 24th in the Guardian University Guide 2021.

This latest ranking places Swansea University as a UK top 25 institution and as the top university in Wales for the second year running.

The Guardian University Guide has established itself as a key league table for UK universities and is one of the top choices for people around the world when deciding which university is right for them.

The latest Guide features league tables ranking universities on a number of criteria, including student satisfaction scores based on courses, teaching and feedback, as well as the rate of students dropping out and the proportion of graduates in professional level employment or further study after graduation. It also contains league tables ranking universities by subject area.

For course satisfaction, the rating for the overall quality of the course given by final-year students in the latest National Student Survey, Swansea is ranked 6th in the UK.

The proportion of students achieving graduate-level employment or further study within 15 months of graduating sees Swansea ranked joint 23rd.

The expenditure per student criteria, which examines the money spent on academic services and facilities per student, ranks Swansea at 35th, up 15 places from the 2020 Guide.

At a subject level, almost 50 per cent of subjects at Swansea have seen an improvement in rank, with six featuring in the top 10, and seven in the top 20.

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, said: