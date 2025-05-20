Swansea Group Wins ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ at National Awards

Swansea’s multi-award-winning restaurant group Rasoi has been awarded ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ at the Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards.

Founded by Swansea brothers Jas and Suki Kullar, Rasoi first launched Rasoi Indian Kitchen in Pontlliw in 2015, with the duo rapidly expanding their brand into new ventures such as Rasoi Waterfront, Rasoi Catering, and the successful Kullars restaurant brand in the Middle East.

Suki Kullar, owner of Rasoi, said:

“It’s a huge honour for Rasoi to be recognised as Indian Restaurant of the Year, especially as we’re due to celebrate Waterfront’s 10-year anniversary this year. “We’d like to say a huge thank you to our valued customers for their continued support, and we’d also like to extend our thanks to all the staff at Rasoi Waterfront for their hard work and commitment to amazing food and fantastic customer service. Without them, awards like this would not be possible.”

The Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards are one of the UK’s most renowned honours for small and medium-sized enterprises. Recognising businesses that stand out in their respective industries, the awards are determined by a panel of expert judges who assess service quality, innovation, ethical business practices, customer satisfaction, and overall performance.