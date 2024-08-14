Swansea Fringe Festival Unveils First Wave of Artists for 2024 Lineup

The Swansea Fringe Festival has announced the first wave of artists confirmed to perform at this year’s festival.

Taking place from October 3rd to 5th, the Swansea Fringe continues to deliver an eclectic mix of music, comedy, theatre, and the arts, with a lineup that celebrates both local talent and emerging artists.

The 2024 edition will feature established acts to emerging artists across various genres. This year’s festival is set to build on its rich tradition of showcasing both local and international talent, bringing the city to life with performances across multiple venues.

One of the festival organisers, Jordan McGuire, said:

“We’re thrilled to reveal such an exciting and diverse group of artists for this year’s Swansea Fringe Festival. Each act brings something unique to the table, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of Wales and beyond. This first wave is just a taste of what’s to come as we continue to celebrate creativity and community here in Swansea.”

Full first wave announcement includes:

Panic Shack

Minas

Angharad

Movement 81

King Goon

Geraint Lovgreen

Loveletter

Papa Jupes TC

Nova Scotia

Sister Envy

Sybs

The Eggmen Whoooo

Shale

Stickman

Cities

Monet

Rainyday Rainbow

Kikker

Enabling Behaviour

Lacross Club

Suns of Thunder

Mwn

Baby Shillaci

Grindhorse 83

Strange Orchid

Charlie J

Francis Rees

Macy

Alys A’r Tri Gwr Noeth

My Tin Monkey

Boatbar To Hamburg

Margo Thirwell

Loafus

Rhiannon O’Connor

Honey Rich

This year’s festival is sponsored by Swansea Council, with support from 4theRegion, Swansea Arena and PRS For Music.