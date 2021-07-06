Swansea Fish Launches its First Ever Online Shop

Swansea Fish Opens Its First Ever, National, Online Shop Following High Demand From Consumers As Well As Businesses

Swansea Fish, a fish wholesaler used by award winning and MICHELIN starred restaurants across the UK, has opened its first ever consumer-facing online store following demand for its produce during lockdown, and after carrying out a successful trial run of its B2C offering.

Copper Bay Seafood, the online ecommerce name for Swansea Fish, has opened its virtual doors for its first ever consumer facing sales website following the high demand it received throughout lockdown.

Having made its name over 30 years as a wholesale fish supplier to award winning and MICHELIN restaurants across the UK, Copper Bay Seafood decided to trial their offering to the consumers with the aim of increasing customer orders and pivoting during the pandemic.

After the success of taking orders over the phone throughout COVID-19, the team saw an opportunity to move the brand online to cater for their new customers, as well as making it as quick and easy as possible.

Paul and Debora Rees, co-founders of copperbayseafood.co.uk, commented on the new offering:

“We are really excited to be expanding our seafood business online, helping us to reach many more people across the country. After being in the fish industry for over 30 years, the recent effects of COVID-19 have allowed us to trial and test things we never could have before. We are looking forward to giving people the MICHELIN star experience at home that they have no doubt missed out on during lockdown.”

The produce is now available under one online roof and all of the seafood is ethically and sustainably sourced, delivered straight to customers’ doors in fresh and perfect condition.

Both fresh fish and shellfish are on offer, from Swordfish Steaks and Monkfish Loin to frozen cooked lobster and Wild Welsh Mussels. Prices start from as little as £2.04 for one Scottish Dry King Scallop to £60.50 for a Luxury Celebration Box that includes 1x Cooked Lobster, 1x Devon Dressed Crab, 10x Green Lipped Mussels, 10x Large Cooked Crevettes, 10x Shell on Prawns and 10x Macrae Ocean Sticks – the perfect platter for any celebration or party.

Other hampers and boxes include the Deluxe Seafood Box, Family Fish Box and the BBQ Seafood Platter; there is plenty to choose from. For those struggling with recipe inspiration, the new website also includes a whole host of ideas of how to serve up your fish dish.

Delivery slots are available to book, with the current minimum online order being set at £50.00, with free delivery on all orders over £100.00.