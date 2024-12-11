Swansea Expert Contributes to Landmark Guide on Exercise and Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

A Swansea University academic has helped produce an important new resource, the first of its kind, aimed at helping people with type 1 diabetes use their prescribed automated insulin delivery (AID) systems during physical exercise, empowering them to lead safer, active lives.

Launched today by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent

Diabetes (ISPAD), this position statement features a comprehensive review of current AID technologies and provides:

• Evidence-based insights on managing exercise and glucose levels using AID systems.

• Specific recommendations for children, adolescents, and adults.

• Strategies for maintaining glucose levels within target ranges during both planned and unplanned exercise.

• Guidance on overcoming barriers to physical activity, such as hypoglycaemia and access challenges.

The guide has been developed in collaboration with respected academics, healthcare professionals, and researchers from around the world, including Professor Richard Bracken, Vice-Chair of the Exercise and Physical Activity study group (ExPAS), Senior Academic in Exercise, Physiology and Biochemistry and Co-lead of the Health Technology Solutions Interdisciplinary Research Institute at Swansea University.

Professor Bracken said:

“I am delighted to have been a part of the writing group for this joint EASD/ISPAD position statement, which serves as a great starting point for individuals with type 1 diabetes and their healthcare professionals to safely manage physical activity. “AID systems are increasingly prescribed as therapeutic options for blood glucose management however, there has been a lack of practical and well-informed clinical advice on integrating these devices into the active lifestyle of people with type 1 diabetes – until now.”

While AID systems have improved glucose management, individuals using this technology continue to face obstacles due to the fluctuations in blood sugar that physical activity and exercise can cause.

Professor Bracken said:

“For people with type 1 diabetes and their healthcare providers, it is crucial to enhance communication around how to use modern AID systems while encouraging physical activity to harness the many health benefits being active can bring.”

Professor Othmar Moser, EASD lead of the writing group for this position statement and Lead of the Division of Exercise Physiology and Metabolism at Bayreuth University in Germany, said:

“While several consensus reports and position statements address insulin therapy during exercise and the use of AID systems in type 1 diabetes, these are the first recommendations specifically focused on using AID systems during physical activity – a key challenge in type 1 diabetes management. “What sets this position statement apart is its hands-on guidance tailored to each AID system, making it an invaluable resource not only for individuals living with type 1 diabetes but also for caregivers and AID system manufacturers.”

Professor Sabine Hofer, co-author of the paper and ISPAD Treasurer, said: “As paediatricians, we strongly support physical activity and sports in all age groups, and this new position statement provides crucial guidance for managing type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents and young adults during physical activity. “By offering strategies and practical advice for both planned and unplanned exercise, this statement empowers children, adolescents and their caregivers to safely engage in physical activity while effectively managing their diabetes with AID systems.”

Read ‘The Use of Automated Insulin Delivery Around Physical Activity and Exercise in Type 1 Diabetes: A Position Statement of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD)’