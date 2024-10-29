Swansea Business School to Welcome First Help to Grow: Management Cohort

Swansea University’s School of Management will welcome its first cohort of business leaders and entrepreneurs from South Wales to the 90% government-funded Help to Grow: Management Course next year.

Its first course will start on 10th January 2025 and is open for up to 30 leaders and senior managers from small- and medium-sized Welsh businesses to register.

Delivered by 62 Small Business Charter-accredited business schools across the UK, the Help to Grow: Management Course provides SME leaders with the practical knowledge and skills to help them increase resilience, innovation and growth.

The course is 90% government funded and is designed to fit around existing work and personal commitments. It provides business leaders with more than 50 hours of online and in-person training, including 10 hours of one-to-one mentoring.

Research undertaken by the Department of Business and Trade has shown that nine in ten UK business leaders (91%) reported greater confidence in leading and managing their business, while 89% felt their leadership and management skills had improved following completing the course1.

Swansea University’s School of Management joins Cardiff Business School and Cardiff School of Management in delivering Help to Grow: Management in Wales. According to figures from the Department for Business and Trade, 300 business leaders across Wales’s manufacturing, construction, professional services, scientific and technical sectors have already completed the course.

Suzanne Parry Jones, programme manager at Swansea School of Management, said:

“We’re excited to be taking the first step in our journey to help business leaders and entrepreneurs further develop their leadership, people and growth ambitions. We have seen the impact the Help to Grow: Management Course has already had on Welsh SMEs and we’re looking forward to seeing firms in South Wales embrace everything the course has to offer.”

Flora Hamilton, executive director at Small Business Charter and CEO at the Chartered Association of Business Schools, added:

“The success of UK SMEs is critical to the growth of the wider economy. The Help to Grow: Management Course is designed to directly benefit our vibrant and diverse SME sector, equipping today’s leaders and future leaders with the tools, knowledge and confidence to identify and lead change. “We welcome Swansea School of Management to the network of expert business schools empowering small business success in Wales in 2025 via the Help to Grow: Management Course.”

Swansea School of Management is accredited by the Small Business Charter, an accreditation to signpost entrepreneurs, small businesses and local economic stakeholders to business schools in their region with the expertise to help them thrive.

Business leaders in Wales can find out more about Help to Grow: Management and sign up for their nearest course by visiting here.