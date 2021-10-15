Swansea Building Society Rebrands with New Logo and Website

Swansea Building Society has undergone a brand refresh with an updated logo and a new-look website as part of its continuing investment and long-term growth strategy.

The refresh comes at a time of unparalleled success for the Swansea-based building society, with the past 18 months having seen it achieve several significant milestones.

The society was ranked as the most successful building society of its size in the whole of the UK and was also confirmed as the 30th biggest building society in the country with total assets of £414 million at the end of December 2020.

It also continues to expand from its South West Wales heartland with several new senior appointments in its various branches during recent months. Its Cowbridge branch has also passed the significant milestone of £100 million in mortgage balances and over 450 mortgage accounts at the end of May 2021.

The rebrand aims to reinforce the society’s ethos of enabling individuals and families to realise their goals of a better, more secure future, based within strong communities.

Swansea Building Society serves its customers – and their communities – by providing flexible and tailored mortgage and savings products that meet individual needs and circumstances.

Through its offering of mortgages with competitive rates, and it’s personal, tailored and common‐sense approach to lending, its mission is to safely and securely help all its customers achieve important life goals.

The society’s refreshed logo incorporates the year Swansea Building Society was established, 1923, as the society looks forward to its forthcoming centenary celebrations.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said: