Swansea Building Society Grows Workforce Amid Industry Downsizing

Swansea Building Society has added 13 new employees to its growing team so far in 2024.

With a mix of industry veterans and new talent joining from major high-street banks and other financial institutions, Swansea Building Society said it continued to build a strong team focused on quality and personal service.

This year’s hires include roles across key areas, such as customer service, mortgage sales & administration, compliance, IT, and HR.

These include: Lynn Pamment (Non-Executive Director); Carlos Cruz (Risk & Compliance); Curtis Morris (Mortgage Manager); Ben Russ (IT); Luke Jones and Rhys Morris (Manager Assistant Support Officers); Cathryn Evans, Nicola McCarthy, Sarah Duck, Natasha Batchelor (Cashiers); Leanne Staniforth (Manager Assistant); Katie Jones (Mortgage Administration) and Swagata Biswas (HR Manager).

Swagata Biswas joined the Society in July as HR Manager. With eight years of HR experience and an MBA from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Swagata is currently pursuing a CIPD Level 5 qualification to further develop her strategic capabilities.

Carlos Cruz joined the Society’s Risk & Compliance team in April, bringing valuable experience from the compliance field. After graduating with a degree in Law with Spanish from Swansea University, Carlos began his career in financial crime compliance, before moving into his current role upon returning to Swansea. Ben Russ, who has joined in IT, brings a strong analytical background with a degree in Mathematics from Cardiff University and previous IT service desk experience.

The Society has also welcomed several new Manager Assistants, Mortgage Administrators, and Cashiers, including Cathryn Evans, who brings 36 years of financial services experience, most recently from Barclays, and Katie Jones, who joined the Mortgage Administration team after two years with Lloyds Banking Group.

The 2024 expansion highlights Swansea Building Society’s ongoing growth and resilience, it said, adding that by attracting experienced professionals from institutions that have faced staff cuts, the Society has strengthened its position as a unique player in the financial sector, maintaining its commitment to branch-based, hands-on customer service, whilst also allowing expansion of its digital services, at a time when online-only banking is becoming more prevalent.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Swansea Building Society, said: