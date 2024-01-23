Swansea Building Society appoints distinguished new Non-Executive Director

Swansea Building Society has announced the appointment of Lynn Pamment CBE as a Non-Executive Director (NED), further enhancing the depth and breadth of experience within the Society's board.

Pamment brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as a Non-Executive Director. A first-class honours graduate from University College Cardiff and an ICAEW prize-winning Chartered Accountant, Pamment has demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout her career. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

Pamment currently serves as the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) of the States of Jersey, a prestigious seven-year fixed-term, part-time appointment that she commenced on January 1, 2020, following a 30-year career with PwC. Immediately prior to her appointment as C&AG she was the Cardiff Office Senior Partner for PwC, responsible for leading the firm’s presence in Wales and personally overseeing audit and advisory assignments for clients in the private and public sectors.

Residing in Cardiff, Pamment also holds the position of Chair of the Welsh Sports Association, showcasing her commitment to community engagement and leadership in the region.

Her remarkable contributions to public service were recently recognised in the King's 2024 New Year Honours List, where Pamment was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire). This prestigious honour acknowledges her outstanding service as Chair of the Financial Reporting Advisory Board to the UK HM Treasury.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Lynn to the Swansea Building Society family. Lynn's appointment brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to our Board. Her distinguished career and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Swansea Building Society's values. We are confident that Lynn's expertise will play a crucial role in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring the continued success of the Society.”

Lynn Pamment CBE, new Non-Executive Director at Swansea Building Society, said: