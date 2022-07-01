Swansea BID Launch Crowdfunder to Transform Swansea into Urban Solar Farm

Swansea BID (Business Improvement District) are nearing the halfway mark of the £14,000 target on their Crowdfunder campaign thanks to a generous pledge of £5000 from Swansea Council.

The Crowdfunding campaign was launched with the aim of funding a feasibility study to see if Swansea city centre is a viable site for solar panels.

“We want to create a more sustainable city, and we’re grateful to the Council for pledging their support,”

said Russell Greenslade, Swansea BID Chief Executive.

“Why not utilise unused space? We believe there’s so many good reasons to push forward with this idea, especially given the rising costs of energy. If we can create a greener space and generate our own energy, there’s potential to allow businesses to form a consortium and use the energy they produce.” “In the next few years, there will be a lot of change in terms of energy use and production. We want to be part of that and push initiatives that will not only help the environment, but the people who live and work in Swansea,”

said Greenslade.

If the funding target is met, Swansea BID will commission Gower Power to undertake the study and determine if utilising empty flat roofs to create an urban solar farm is viable.

Discussing the proposal, Andrew Stevens, Swansea Council’s cabinet member for environment and infrastructure, said:

“We’re pleased to pledge our support for the Solar Swansea feasibility study through our popular Crowdfund Swansea initiative. “The use of city centre flat roofs to generate power would help in the council’s aim to make the city net zero by 2050. “Crowdfund Swansea is a platform where ideas can be shared, communities empowered and funds can be raised to take projects forward for the benefit of our communities. “It’s a springboard for project ideas to attract the funding they need more easily, whilst enabling everyone who cares about the area to contribute with pledges.”

If successful, the feasibility study findings would be published on the BID website, and Swansea BID would push for funding from the government to commission the project.

For more information, or to donate, see the Crowdfunder here: www.spacehive.com/solar-swansea—a-feasibility-study