Grayson‘s Ride for Vale veterans Charity

Riding to work may seem a practical way to train for a 350-mile bike ride – but it’s a tall order when your daily commute takes you over Caerphilly Mountain!

Grayson Way, a sales consultant for Redrow at its De Clare Gardens development in Hendredenny, Caerphilly, Is joining more than 40 other cyclists to ride from Cardiff to Paris next month in aid of Barry-based veterans charity, Woody’s Lodge.

As he usually works weekends when most of the other riders train, he has supplemented his preparation for the “rather hilly” challenge by regularly cycling the 30-mile round trip which takes in Caerphilly Mountain.

Boosted by contributions from Redrow and work colleagues as well as friends and family, Grayson has so far raised over £1,200 of his £1,500 target for the charity based at the Amelia Trust Farm on Five Mile Lane.

Woody’s Lodge is named after Royal Marine and member of the elite special boat service, Paul “Woody” Woodland, of Penarth, who died in a training exercise in 2012. It provides a social hub and guides armed forces veterans and ex-emergency service personnel to source the support they need to re-engage with their families and communities.

Riding to work seemed like a good idea at the time, as I needed to increase my uphill training given that our route is rather hilly, said Grayson. When customers come to view the development, they are knocked out by the stunning views from up here: over the past few weeks, especially in the warmer weather, I can honestly say I too am finding them breathtaking – quite literally! Joking aside, I am so delighted to support such a worthwhile charity that looks after the wellbeing of our most heroic communities.

Sian Woodland, co-founder and deputy chief executive of Woody’s, is herself a veteran and is also doing the cycle challenge.

Fundraising support is vital to our work from our three bases in the Vale of Glamorgan, Ceredigion and Conwy, she said. We help Welsh veterans of all ages with the physical and mental health and social challenges they may face, from settling back into civilian life and living back at home with their families to securing housing and managing their finances. As for so many charities, the need is growing all the time so we’re really grateful to all our supporters.

To read more about the trip or to donate, please visit Grayson’s Just Giving page.