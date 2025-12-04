Swansea Bay City Deal Delivers Award-Winning Projects Across South West Wales

The Swansea Bay City Deal (SBCD) is celebrating a host of accomplishments through its Skills and Talent programme.

SBCD is now at the midpoint of its 15-year journey to transform South West Wales through a £1.3 billion investment in nine major projects and programmes.

Led by the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership (RLSP) the SBCD Skills and Talent programme will attract £30 million of funds from the Welsh Government, UK Government, public sector and private sector. Driven by strong collaboration between education providers, training organisations, and local businesses, over a ten-year period the programme will deliver 14,000 upskilling opportunities and create over 3,000 apprenticeship placements. It has already delivered more than 26,000 enhanced skills opportunities and developed 38 new course frameworks, exceeding both original targets.

With more than 30 pilot projects either underway or successfully complete across the region, the programme is already making an impact, supporting thousands of local students to gain the skills they need for new job opportunities.

Destination Renewables is a trailblazing Skills and Talent pilot project and was the first to be approved for SBCD funding. Led by Pembrokeshire College, it has received recognition for its outstanding impact over the past two years, and is being rolled out outside of South West Wales with other regions and training providers. Destination Renewables has won three industry accredited awards and been a finalist for a further three awards, proving that this innovative approach to working with industry is recognised

More recently, the Sustainable Power, Renewables and Construction (SPARC) pilot project has also received recognition and celebrated success through industry awards.

Launched by Pembrokeshire College in 2024, SPARC is a pioneering initiative to address the gender imbalance and empower women into careers in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) industry. Working in collaboration with Pembrokeshire County Council, local schools and industry partners, SPARC has provided over 170 young women with practical hands-on learning, workshops, and real-world exposure in renewable energy, sustainable power, engineering, and construction through over 90 engagement sessions.

SPARC won or has been a finalist for:

Winner: Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year awards.

Highly Commended: Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Campaign of the Year award.

Highly Commended: Wales STEM Award 2025: Educational Programme of the Year.

Highly Commended: Renewable UK Global Offshore Wind 2025 Awards: Skills and People award.

Cllr Rob Steward, Leader of Swansea Council and Chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said:

“The progress we’re seeing through the Skills and Talent programme is truly transforming lives and communities across South West Wales. Supporting industry need and investing in our people, ensures that our local talent has the skills needed for the jobs of the future. “The success of pioneering projects such as SPARC and Destination Renewables reflects the innovation, collaboration and ambition we have for our region. These industry recognised achievements are a powerful example of how true partnership and clear vision can shape a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone.”

