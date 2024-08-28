Swansea Bay City Deal Awards Dark Fibre Network Contract to Virgin Media O2 Business

The Swansea Bay City Deal has awarded a state-of-the-art dark fibre network contract to Virgin Media O2 Business.

This new network – which will be fully available by December 2025 – will offer significantly improved capacity and speed, while allowing large amounts of data to be securely shared and saved.

Virgin Media O2 Business has been appointed to build a dedicated dark fibre network to 36 public sector sites throughout Swansea and Neath Port Talbot. The new network will improve connectivity in the region to local authorities, healthcare and education partners.

Dark fibre network models offer practically limitless capacity and speeds, allowing significant amounts of heavy data to be stored and shared securely between public sector sites. These benefits enable better collaborative working and can help improve internal services across public sector organisations.

The network will be installed in and around Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

This new connectivity infrastructure will futureproof the digital capabilities of the Welsh Ambulance Service University Trust, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Swansea University, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and the three local authorities of Neath Port Talbot, Swansea and Carmarthenshire.

Providing flexibility and scalability, it will deliver a range of benefits to enhance health and education-based research and development. Additionally, the network will help drive innovation to meet evolving public sector needs as well as the needs of the citizens and communities they support.

Carl Mustad, Assistant Director of Digital Technology at Swansea Bay University Health Board, said:

“This is an integral step forward for the health boards, local authorities and universities in this area and will help us collaborate and expand our future research and development relationships. “Modern networks are essential to provide the backbone for cutting-edge telemedicine services, artificial intelligence and improved data management which in turn supports improvements in diagnostics and patient experience.”

Supporting the drive to futureproof public sector connectivity and enhance public services, the contract awarded by the Swansea Bay City Deal's Digital Infrastructure Programme is one of several that will ignite public sector services across the region. This network will offer an unprecedented level of capability to use data, which will drive innovation, boost economic growth and attract further inward future investment.

Catherine Amran, Customer Director at Virgin Media O2 Business, said:

“We're looking forward to working with the Swansea Bay City Deal to help connect the Swansea and Neath Port Talbot regions. “Virgin Media O2 Business have the largest available dark fibre coverage in the UK. With dark fibre right across our national footprint without any regional restrictions, this new network will provide the region with a range of benefits like increased capacity and speed. Collaborations like this are important for public services, enabling growth and ensuring organisations have access to reliable connectivity.”

The network is already in planning stages and is the latest in a number of digital upgrades to the Swansea Bay City Deal area.

Completion of this infrastructure is set to create more reliable and cost-effective services, whilst boosting economic growth.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council and Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal Joint Committee, said:

“Connecting our public sector sites to this type of infrastructure will only improve what can be offered and will deliver a far more efficient public service now and in the future. “I have no doubt that this latest step forward will solidify our capabilities and will provide a vital platform for our region to demonstrate the level of innovation and opportunities available across Swansea Bay for all sectors and businesses.”

Visit the Digital Infrastructure Programme website for more information about the Swansea Bay City Deal's Digital Infrastructure Programme and its developments across the region.