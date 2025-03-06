Acuity Law Represents Discover Momenta in Acquisition by Liva Healthcare

Acuity Law has represented the selling shareholders of Discover Momenta and its subsidiary, Momenta Newcastle, in their acquisition by Liva Healthcare, enhancing their ability to offer treatment options for chronic diseases linked to lifestyle choices.

Momenta provides and licenses digital, virtual and in-person healthy lifestyle programmes to National Health Service (NHS) organisations, local authorities and other third parties across the UK, to help manage long-term conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Liva, a digital platform offering human-led interventions for chronic health problems, will expand its reach through the acquisition of Momenta. The deal consolidates Liva’s position as a global leader in therapeutic lifestyle solutions, leveraging the strengths of both companies to improve patient care, with Acuity representing the selling shareholders throughout the acquisition process.

Jon Lawley (Partner) and Joe Smith (Associate) fronted the Acuity team on behalf of the selling shareholders.

Jon Lawley at Acuity Law, said:

“We’re thrilled to have used our expertise to support the selling shareholders during the acquisition by Liva. This move represents a key milestone in expanding treatment options for those with lifestyle-driven health issues, and it’s incredible to be part of something that has the potential to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Harry MacMillan, on behalf of the selling shareholders of Discover Momenta, said:

“Acuity’s expertise has been invaluable throughout this process. The opportunity to join forces with Liva is truly exciting, and we’re confident that by combining our programmes with their position as a leading provider of long-term disease care, we can better address the growing demand for treatment.”

Liva’s acquisition of Momenta follows new funding from IBL Group and existing investors to accelerate its growth plans. The deal marks a pivotal step in Liva’s efforts to scale cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases, having already helped over 80,000 patients better manage lifestyle-related conditions. Over 155,000 people have participated in Momenta’s programmes.

Headquartered in Cardiff, Acuity Law is a fast-growing law firm with over 150 lawyers supporting business clients throughout the UK. The firm’s growth strategy has seen it open offices in Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool in recent years, adding to its presence in Bristol, London and Swansea.