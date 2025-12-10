Acuity Law Strengthens Construction Team with Key Partner Appointment

Acuity Law has strengthened its Construction, Infrastructure and Energy Team with the appointment of Jason Howells as a Partner in its Cardiff and Swansea offices.

His arrival marks a significant step in the firm’s continued growth and investment nationally, it said.

Jason brings substantial experience in high-value, complex infrastructure, construction and energy projects, gained across both the UK and international markets.

Jason began his legal career at an international law firm where he advised developers, banks, funders, utilities, engineering consultants and clients in a variety of public and private sectors. He has since gained ten years’ experience working within the public and private sectors including as Head of Legal and Insurance at Transport for Wales and as Company Secretary for an AIM listed plc with sites in the US and Asia. This in-house experience has broadened his expertise and insight and will be especially valuable to clients in the transport, engineering, technology, manufacturing and energy sectors.

When at Transport for Wales, Jason was involved in the £1bn-plus Core Valley Lines transformation, supporting the upgrade of rail infrastructure, the introduction of modern rolling stock and the electrification of valley services. He also advised on the delivery of Cardiff and Porth Bus Interchanges. During his time at IQE, he concluded contracts for the funding and development of a semi-conductor super-foundry in Newport.

Jason said:

“I thrive on using the expertise I’ve gained as a lawyer to help my clients realise their commercial objectives and ultimately help them succeed, whilst also delivering benefits for the wider society as they do so.”

Jason’s appointment complements the work of Acuity Law with Purpose (ALP), a partnership between Acuity Law and Purpose Law specialising in renewable energy projects across the UK and internationally. Jason’s long-standing commitment to socially responsible and future-focused projects align naturally with ALP’s emphasis on combining commercial success with positive environmental and community impact, and he looks forward to bringing his extensive knowledge to the sector.

Jason said:

“I’m excited to be part of the Acuity Law Construction team. My experience of Acuity’s excellence, entrepreneurial spirit and client-first approach made it an obvious choice for me.”

Leading Senior Construction, Infrastructure and Energy Partner, Phil Graham said:

“Jason brings an exceptional blend of commercial insight and major-project expertise, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team. His experience across complex infrastructure and energy schemes will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to the continued growth of our national practice.”

Senior Partner and Chairman Steve Berry welcomed Jason to Acuity, saying: