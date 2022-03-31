Swansea Bay Businesses are Supporting the Creation of a New ‘Jubilee Wood at Penllergare’

Businesses in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot are being encouraged to get involved in an exciting initiative, launched to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, that will result in thousands of trees being planted in the Swansea Bay region.

On Thursday March 24, Louise Fleet, JP, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, will attend a ceremony at Penllergare Valley Woods to mark the launch of a local initiative developed as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

In February 2022, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth. To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, a number of events and initiatives are planned, one of which is the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Across Swansea and Neath Port Talbot the Lord-Lieutenant is promoting the intitaive by working with many schools, community groups, businesses and the two local authorities. While some groups have suitable land to plant trees, those that do not, can now participate in the creation of a ‘Jubilee Wood at Penllergare’ as a focal point for their efforts.

The ‘Jubilee Wood at Penllergare’ will be established on the 260-acre heritage site managed by Penllergare Trust. The scheme will enhance the ‘green lung’ in Swansea and be of long-term interest to the 120,000 visitors that the Penllergare Trust attracts from all over the UK every year. Renowned for its importance as a tourism, recreational, heritage and wildlife site, the area is managed in line with the Trust’s ethos and goals of improving and promoting biodiversity, history and community.

Local businesses can get involved in the project by ‘sponsoring’ the planting of trees to create a legacy for future generations and be a focal point for their environment objectives while also playing their part to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

While the initiative is being launched now, the majority of trees will be planted up to the end of March 2022 and from October 2022 to March 2023 – the best time to plant most varieties. Experts at the Penllergare Trust will determine the optimum mixture of types of trees that will be planted as well as their maturity. Businesses will have the option of sponsoring different types and sizes of trees from small saplings to more mature trees.

By supporting the scheme, businesses will be able to upload a photograph of their tree and name of their business to the official UK-wide map of the rapidly-growing Queen’s Green Canopy project. They will also be invited to attend future events related to the creation of the ‘Jubilee Wood at Penllergare’, use the photograph of their tree on their website and indicate they are supporting the Project.

The Penllergare Trust has an established track record of doing good work. It has previously received the Queens Award for Voluntary Services, the Lord Mayor of Swansea’s Regeneration Award, the WCVA Environmental Award 2017 and was a Horticulture Week National Custodian Awards Finalist 2018.

Louise Fleet, JP, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, said:

We are very excited by this initiative that will enable businesses to both help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and play an important part in The Queen’s Green Canopy, to create an important legacy and enhance the environment across the UK. Penllergare Trust are a fantastic partner to work with on this scheme.

Lee Turner, director, Penllergare Trust, added: