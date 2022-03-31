Tse Family Return to Live in Cardiff After 20 Years in Hong Kong

Stephen Tse and his family have moved 6000 miles from Hong Kong to Cardiff, 20 years after he finished studying in Wales’ capital city.

The excellent schooling and surrounding countryside ticked all the boxes for Stephen and his wife Shirley when they chose their new Redrow home at Plasdwr’s Cae St Fagans. The four-bedroom Cambridge style house features an impressive open-plan kitchen and family area, marvellous en-suite to the master bedroom, generous garage, and separate utility room making it ideal for family living.

As Cardiff’s garden city for the 21st Century and combining the very best of town and country, Plasdwr has been designed around resident’s well-being and offers a great place to live, work, learn and play just ten minutes from Cardiff city centre. It was the perfect choice for company Director Stephen, his wife Shirley and their two daughters Scarlett and Sofia who wanted good schools and easy access to the city centre.

Stephen said:

This was our first house purchase in the UK and Redrow couldn’t have made it any easier for us. They were so helpful throughout the buying process, advising us every step of the way and keeping us up to date with progress. It was a really big move for us as a family but we knew that Cardiff would offer us a brilliant quality of life and great schooling for our daughters. We love the design and lay-out of our new house, particularly the open-plan kitchen and family area which just works so well for us. The build quality is excellent and we’ve benefited from superb aftercare from the Redrow team who, from start to finish, have done everything they can to help us.

Danielle Richards is area sales manager for Redrow in South Wales. She said: