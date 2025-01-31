Swansea Based lcv group Acquired by Global Vans Group

National commercial vehicle broker, the lcv group has been acquired by Global Vans Group. From its roots in Belfast to its current base in Swansea, South Wales the lcv group has grown from a small, local business into an industry leader, which will now become a trading style of XLCR Vehicle Management Ltd.

The sale includes the acquisition of TR Fleet, a specialist fleet management consultancy business, which Rod Lloyd acquired in 2023.

The sale, for an undisclosed sum, follows Global Vans’ purchase of XLCR Vehicle Management Ltd in late 2023. The three brands will now form the Global Vehicle Group, which describes itself as a tech-enabled, SME focused, van and car leasing broker business.

The lcv group’s success over the past quarter-century would not have been possible without the support of its customers, partners and the local community. The lcv group firmly believe in putting people first, from nurturing its team to empowering customers and engaging with the community.

The Global Vehicle Group said the lcv group will continue to have the same management, and each brand will retain their strong individual identities. Rod Lloyd, CEO of the lcv group, will now work in consultation with the executive board of the Global Vehicle Group, led by CEO Andrew Hurst.

Andrew Hurst commented that this was a great tie-up with a business that shares the Group’s vision to become ‘The UK’s best and most innovative, tech-enabled, SME specialist broker for LCVs and cars, their electrification, insurance and ancillary products’.

Rod Lloyd, CEO, the lcv group commented on the acquisition:

“I’ve known Andrew and the XLCR business for a long time and when we spoke about the LCV group becoming part of The Global Vehicle Group I knew LCV would be in safe hands and they would invest to facilitate further growth. It’s a fantastic opportunity and LCV will remain as a strong brand within the new group. I’m excited to see what the future brings.”

After a busy 12 months for the lcv group and a period of change: in early 2024 the broker moved into a new large-scale complex in Swansea; it was named Best Mid-Size Broker in the Broker News Awards 2024; and in September celebrated 25 years in business.

Rod Lloyd, who is the current Chairman of the BVRLA Leasing Broker Board, will continue in that role as a champion for the industry.

With a dedicated team, the lcv group now part of the Global Vehicle Group will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in commercial vehicle leasing, delivering excellence to customers across the UK.