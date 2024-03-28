Sustainable Project Fund Support Now Open

Funding support is now available for community sustainability environment projects in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

The Sustainable Development Fund (SDF), set up by the Welsh Government and managed by the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley AONB, is now open for applications.

This capital funding is available for projects in the AONB area that look to reach a more sustainable way of living in the countryside and provide opportunities for communities to remain socially healthy with a robust economic wellbeing.

The scheme opens on April 1st 2024 and a pot of £90,000 will be available. Grants can be made for less than £1,000 or larger grants of up to £25,000. Funding is open to organisations including community or voluntary groups, local authorities, as well as the private sector and individuals.

The private sector and individuals must demonstrate that their projects have a wider public benefit, and the proposed project must meet the aims and objectives of the scheme and be located in or have direct benefit to an AONB. Projects must also comply with any relevant regulatory requirements such as planning permission or building regulations.

Emlyn Jones, Head of Planning, Public Protection and Countryside Services, said:

“SDF is primarily for practical, innovative schemes, which engage local communities and young people in projects in Welsh AONBs. The types of projects that will be supported are those which meet the sustainable aims of the SDF and AONBs. “These aims are to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the AONB, including the built environment, to promote sustainable forms of social and economic development in AONBs, to promote the economic and social well-being of local communities and to promote quiet enjoyment of AONBs.”

Priority will be given to project proposals that:

Demonstrate innovation or best practice.

Involve local communities and young people.

Lever in contributions from other sources in cash or in kind.

Overcome barriers to sustainability and promote a wider understanding of sustainability.

Promote sustainable forms of social and economic development or add value to existing sustainability projects.

Raise awareness of AONBs and generate jobs or income for communities, without damaging the landscape.

For more information about the funding and on how to apply visit https://www.clwydianrangeanddeevalleyaonb.org.uk/projects/the-sustainable-development-fund/