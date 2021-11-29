Sustainable Manufacturing ‘Always on The Radar’ for Orangebox

Orangebox are a UK market leader in the design and manufacture of seating for effective workplaces. According to their marketing, their “people, portfolio and passion” have given them an unrivalled client base within the UK and beyond.

But how is the need for sustainability affecting Orangebox’s operations and products? Gareth Banks, Head of Sustainability at Orangebox, tells Business News Wales about how his company is managing this increasingly vital selling point.

“As a manufacturer, a lot of things that come under the sustainability banner – they’ve always been on our radar. I think that just like a lot of businesses the world over, we’re wanting to respond to the acceleration around climate change. Over the last ten years, we’ve focused a lot on resource efficiency and have been working hard to make sure there are a lot of environmentally-friendly features in our products.”

Orangebox creates collaborative work-spaces, connecting people not furniture and allows their clients to work in new, more connected and more effective ways.

This “smart working” philosophy it says is driven by the production values that imbue the company’s products, which are “simple, smart, never overcooked and focused on bringing innovation to real market needs.”