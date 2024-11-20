Sustainable Energy Firm Invests in New Swansea Base

Sustainable energy solutions developer Vital Energi has opened a dedicated facility in Swansea to support its multi-billion-pound effort to accelerate decarbonisation across Wales.

The expansion comes as the result of a growing pipeline of energy generation, networks, and storage solutions worth £2.5 billion.

Recently, Vital Energi completed the UK’s largest district heating pipework upgrade as part of the Newport City Homes’ Duffryn Heat Network Replacement Project, which will deliver sustainable heating and hot water to over 1,000 customers for decades to come.

To deliver current and future work, Vital Energi’s 760-strong workforce will increase by approximately 50%, adding 400 new green jobs in the UK over the next five years. The company is opening another new office in Newcastle and expanding the scale of its operations in Glasgow, Scotland. Its Blackburn headquarters has undergone a major refurbishment to modernise the office space and increase seating capacity by a third.

The regional offices will facilitate direct collaboration with local authorities and housing associations to tackle fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions. They will also support decarbonisation projects for other organisations including universities, hospitals, airports, and the industrial sector.

This expansion marks the next step in Vital Energi's pathway to not only develop and deliver energy assets but also be the asset owner. Through strategic collaborations, the company continues to strengthen its ability to develop, deliver and own energy infrastructure and generation assets that benefit local communities across the UK.

As well as educating and training the green workforce of the future within its £2 million state-of-the-art training facility in Blackburn, Vital Energi also invites industry organisations to learn from their experts, addressing the need to train, upskill, and reskill workforce in line with the UK’s net zero ambitions.

The firm has also delivered significant carbon reduction projects throughout Wales, including solar and energy efficiency schemes at Swansea Bay University Health Board and Aberystwyth University.

Des Keighan, Assistant Director: Commercial and Contract Management, PFI, at Swansea Bay University Health Board, said:

“The expansion of sustainable energy infrastructure in Swansea marks a significant step towards our regional and national net zero goals. Low-carbon energy projects are pivotal in decarbonising our built environment, particularly in sectors like healthcare where energy demands are so high. “As we navigate the challenges of climate change, collaborations with innovative energy service providers are becoming increasingly crucial. The partnership we have developed with Vital Energi has helped drive our transition to sustainable energy systems and also stimulated our local economy through job creation and skills development.”

Vital Energi’s robust pipeline of work will see projects delivered across Cardiff, Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Aberystwyth, Newport and Powys.

Mike Cooke, Managing Director for Vital Energi, said: