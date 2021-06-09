Supporting the Social Care Sector Across Wales

Public services have been at the frontline of the response to COVID-19, and it’s no secret that the severity of the pandemic has tested the preparedness and resilience of social care. What’s also clear is that the pandemic has exacerbated longer-standing pressures.

The challenges of attracting and retaining talent can be seen most acutely within third-sector social care, where 57 per cent of employer’s report that they are currently working with minimum staffing levels or below.

Whilst battling these significant staffing shortages, the sectors have also had to keep up with rapid change brought about by COVID-19 and its impact on services and operations, with more than two thirds (67%) now requiring different skills to those they were prioritising before the pandemic.

Business News Wales spoke to Dot Williams, Staff Tutor at the Open University of Wales for modules supporting higher education in social practise in Wales, about the need to support the educational need for the care sector in Wales. By working closely with employers in this sector, Open University understands the skills and knowledge required by these employers and ensures that these aspects are embedded into all module material- creating education that stands the test of real life situations.

Open University’s Mission statement is to promote people, places, methods, and ideas, and to provide high quality education for those looking to realise their potential and ambition. Sometimes the realisation of this potential can take place whilst already in employment, and by building in skills such as information and communication technology, Open University is keen to create solid foundations for those within social care to continue with future study.

Please click below to hear further about how Open University can support organisations to nurture their own talent, and how they can help take social care forwards across Wales.