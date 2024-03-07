Superwoman’s Inclusive Women’s Day Event at Cardiff & Vale College

In anticipation of International Women's Day tomorrow, Superwoman, an informal women's networking group, is gearing up to host a special event at Cardiff and Vale College with special guest speaker Sharon James-Evans, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College.

To mark the event, this International Women’s Day digital discussion, hosted by Gemma Casey, Business News Wales Editor, is joined by Superwoman founder Bethan Darwin, Sharon James-Evans, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College and Sara Osorio, a student ambassador at Cardiff and Vale College.

‘Superwoman’, founded by Bethan Darwin, an employment lawyer and partner at Thomson Darwin, has been a beacon of support for women since its inception in 2005. Originally born out of a need to fill the gap in male-dominated networking circles, Superwoman has evolved into a platform that not only facilitates professional connections but also raises funds for various charitable causes.

Over the years, Superwoman has grown significantly, with around a thousand women on its database. Despite its title, the group welcomes men who share its values of inclusivity and support for women in the workplace and beyond.