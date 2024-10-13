Economy & Infrastructure Wales   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
western gateway ad
Economy Sept podcasts
Dev-Bank Wales MBO
Box-UK-profile-advert
Openreach section sidebar
Sidebar-Advert-Roberts-Limbrick
14 October 2024
Economy / Infrastructure

First Minister at Investment Summit to Showcase Wales to International Investors

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


The First Minister Eluned Morgan is due to meet multinational businesses and investors at the International Investment Summit in London.

The Summit is the UK Government’s flagship investment event, bringing together 300 industry leaders to discuss investment and showcase the strengths that exist across the UK nations. The First Minister will meet current and prospective investors to Wales at the Summit.

Wales is home to 1,480 foreign-owned companies, employing almost 175,000 people, including in growth industries such as compound semiconductors, fintech, cyber security, marine energy, next generation manufacturing and life sciences.

Wales has seen major overseas investments announced recently. Last month, Turkish conglomerate Eren Holdings announced a £1 billion investment which will secure 300 jobs on Deeside, with support from the UK and Welsh Governments. Earlier this month Kellanova, the American multinational which produces Kellogg’s breakfast cereals, announced a £75 million investment which will create 130 new jobs in Wrexham.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“Inward investment plays a critical role in Wales’ economy and supporting my government’s ambitions for growth. The impact overseas investment has on our economy is profound, generating higher wages, better productivity and greater  investment in research and development.

“We’ve seen some really exciting international investments into Wales in recent weeks, and I want to keep those investments coming into all parts of Wales, leading to long term growth and job creation.

“It’s vital we seize every opportunity to attract investment into Wales. I will be doing all I can as First Minister to meet with key industry decision-makers and promote Wales as a fantastic destination for investment.”



Columns & Features:
Economy / Infrastructure
4 October 2024

High-Speed Internet Needs to Reach Every Corner of Wales
Economy / Infrastructure
4 October 2024

Why We Need to Think More Broadly About Wales’ Rural Economy
Economy / Infrastructure
4 October 2024

The Role of Digital Connectivity in Sustaining the Rural Economy of Wales
Business News Wales Insights
3 October 2024

Short-Term Funding for Long-Term Challenges Hinders Wales’ Rural Economy

More Economy / Infrastructure Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //