Success Celebrated as Welsh Chefs Prepare to Host Global Event in 2026

The successful Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) ended with a night of celebration and a preview of an exciting global event coming to Wales next year.

The WICC, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), attracted around 150 talented chefs, front of house staff, apprentices and students from across Wales to showcase their skills over three days of competitions.

The International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport became the hub for Welsh hospitality, butchery, food and drink as Castell Howell held a Welsh Food and Drink Show alongside the WICC for the first time.

Four coveted national titles were decided and a wide range of hospitality competitions, including Skills Competition Wales classes, were held.

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, shared videos linked to the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, which is coming to ICC Wales in May next year. Around 800 delegates from around the globe are expected to attend the four-day event, which is being held in the UK for the first time in its 98-year history.

“Many of you here tonight will have no idea what is coming to Wales next year,” he told guests at the WICC Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony held at ICC Wales. “It’s important that you understand the exciting opportunities for Wales. “This event will be critically important for Wales and its economy and will showcase our culture, heritage and food and drink products on the theme ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’. “Over the next 14 months, I shall be reaching out to people, businesses, organisations and governments to encourage them to engage with us to deliver this once in a generation event for Wales.”

He paid tribute to the late Ian Edwards, chief executive officer of Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales, Peter Fuchs, group culinary director of the Celtic Collection and ICC Wales and Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales sales director, for their wholehearted support in securing the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, a journey that began in 2017.

One of the videos contained a message from CAW ambassador Katherine Jenkins, OBE, together with the congress anthem which she has gifted.

In another video message, Deputy First Minister for Wales, Huw Irranca-Davies congratulated all WICC participants and said Welsh food and drink products were among the world’s best.

He stressed that a strong food and drink industry was important to the Welsh economy and he thanked chefs for their enthusiasm and commitment to the hospitality sector.

“We are a small country but with big ambitions,” he added.

Mr Watkins praised the contribution made to the WICC by judges.

“These men are pillars of our industry and give their time for nothing to benefit the next generation,” he said.

He presented Worldchefs international and regional judges badges to Colin Gray, CAW vice president and WICC judging chairman and Gareth Johns, head chef at the Wynnstay Hotel, Machynlleth, respectively.

He also thanked staff from Cambrian Training Company for their work on the Skills Competition Wales classes and the WICC support team.

WICC award winners included Coleg y Cymoedd, college of the year. Mr Watkins praised the college for closing its hospitality department for three days during the event to bring 165 students to either compete in competitions or to tour Celtic Collection departments.

The hygiene award from Ecolab went to Jordan Howorth from Shrewsbury School, a National Chef of Wales bronze medallist.

Main award winners were: National Chef of Wales, Sam Everton, Coleg Ceredigion, Cardigan; Junior Chef of Wales, Calum Smith, Shrewsbury School; Welsh Vegan Chef of the Year, Ryan Jones, head chef at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Welsh Apprentice Butcher of the Year, Ollie Holden-Davies, Neil Powell Butchers, Hay-on-Wye; Riso Gallo UK and Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year Wales national heat, Harry Howell, Coleg Sir Gar, Carmarthen; Outstanding Achievement, Tiana West, Coleg y Cymoedd.

Sponsors of the WICC are Castell Howell, Cambrian Training Company, Roller Grill UK, MCS Technical Products, Capital Cuisine, Churchill, Cygnet Gin, Henley Bridge, Food and Drink Wales, Kentaur, City & Guilds UK, Essential Cuisine, Ecolab, Hybu Cig Cymru / Meat Promotion Wales, Terry’s Patisserie Ltd, Willo Game, Fresh & Tasty Microgreens, Radnor Hills, Robot Coupe and Friedr Dick GmbH & Co.