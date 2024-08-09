Students to Support Patients and NHS Staff Through Welsh Language Work-based Modules

Students on Allied Health degree courses at Wrexham University are to undertake new Welsh language work-based learning modules to be able to communicate with patients in their first language while on placement.

The new modules were officially launched at the National Eisteddfod, in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

These modules will enable those studying on the Nutrition and Dietetics; Occupational Therapy; Operating Department Practice; Paramedic Science; Physiotherapy; and Speech and Language Therapy degree courses to be able to communicate with and support patients and colleagues through the medium of Welsh, while on placement.

Students undertaking the modules will be supported by Practice Educators through the medium of Welsh. The modules will start to be delivered from this October.

Elen Mai Nefydd, Head of Welsh Medium Academic Development at Wrexham University, said:

“We are extremely proud to have launched our Allied Health Welsh language work-based learning modules at the National Eisteddfod this week – it seemed an incredibly fitting way to announce this development. “As an institution, we are thrilled to be working alongside and responding to the needs of our local health board. The addition of the Welsh medium work-based learning modules are not only beneficial for our students’ development but also for patients in North Wales, whose first language is Welsh. “Feedback from patients is that being able to communicate with healthcare professionals in their first language makes a huge difference to their overall experience.”

Nesta McCluskey, Clinical Director of Allied Health Professionals at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: