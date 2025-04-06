Welsh Language Commissioner Outlines Priorities for Next Five Years

The Welsh Language Commissioner has set out specific priorities to focus on the issues that could make the biggest difference to the future of the Welsh language.

A new five-year plan will run until the end of Efa Gruffudd Jones' term in office.

Children and young people, health and care, and Welsh in the workplace are the three priorities identified. Throughout this period, the Commissioner will work to strengthen Welsh language provision and services in these areas, working closely with key partners.

According to Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, the next phase is crucial for the language: “We are living in a period of challenging financial constraints for the public sector and many other sectors in Wales. Ensuring, therefore, that organisations put the Welsh language at the heart of their working practices is more important than ever. I want us to be a flexible, imaginative and enterprising organisation over the next period. “My office and I have an important contribution to make to the Cymraeg 2050 national strategy, and this needs to be considered alongside work in key policy areas such as education, and the wider strategies for promoting and facilitating the Welsh language at national, local and community level. “Progressive collaboration between a wide range of organisations and partners is needed to bring together the various key elements of language planning. I look forward to collaborating with various partners to make this vision a reality.”

Sarah McCarty, Chief Executive of Social Care Wales, welcomed the emphasis on health and social care, saying:

“Being able to access care and support in your language of choice is something that we’re passionate about. We recently held a conference dedicated to Welsh Language and Dignity in Care to share learning and celebrate positive practice. “There’s room for improvement, and I look forward to working with the Welsh Language Commissioner and the social care sector to support the vision outlined in the strategic plan and improve services for people using care and support.”

The Welsh Language and Education Bill, which is currently passing through the Senedd, offers strong possibilities in terms of improving the Welsh language skills of children and young people in our schools, but the Welsh Language Commissioner says there is a need to ensure a pathway to using Welsh in the workplace.

Dr Mandy James, Bilingual Communications Officer TUC Cymru, said:

“Ensuring that young people can use the Welsh language at work after completing their education is essential. Over the past few years we have been working closely with our affiliated trade unions and members to promote the benefits of developing bilingual workplaces and skills. “These skills are critical to retaining and safeguarding bilingual jobs and workforces in our communities and for the creation of new jobs.”

To coincide with the new plan, a film has been produced outlining objectives and priorities. One of the contributors in the video is Yusef Yassine, a 16 yr old student at Ysgol Glantaf, Cardiff, who was pleased to be able to contribute, saying:

“I use Welsh regularly in school but there needs to be more opportunities to use the language in the community outside of school and in the world of work. I'm glad to see that young people are highlighted in the plan and hope that my friends and I can continue to use the language in our daily lives.”

In welcoming the focus on children and young people, Rocio Cifuentes, Children’s Commissioner for Wales, said:

“Language and identity are some of children’s fundamental rights. I’m looking forward to continuing to work in partnership with Efa to make sure these rights become a reality for a generation of children and young people in Wales.”

The plan itself also outlines how the Commissioner will use regulatory powers as well as its promoting, influencing and communication work to achieve the aims and objectives.