Students Get Insight into Energy and Environmental Engineering

A group of college students visited a university campus to find out more about energy and environmental engineering.

The event saw a group of 30 Year 12 students from Neath Port Talbot College visit the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) at the IQ building on the Waterfront campus in Swansea.

The goal of the outreach event was to provide the students with exposure to environmental and energy engineering topics.

The event, co-hosted by the School of Engineering and the School of Architecture, Construction, and Environment, featured three hands-on workshops designed to provide the students with practical insights and enhance their academic experience.

The first workshop consisted of Solar Cells and Hydrogen Production. Students explored the use of solar cells to create hydrogen and examined how fuel cells can be used to generate electricity. This workshop aimed to highlight sustainable energy solutions and the future of clean energy.

The second workshop was a Pelton Water Wheel Workshop. This session focused on understanding the generation of power using Pelton water wheels, emphasising the impact of variables such as head, flow rate, and rotational speed on energy production.

The third workshop was an Earthquake-Resistant Buildings Workshop, where students learned about cost-effective methods for constructing buildings that can withstand earthquakes, emphasising the importance of engineering in ensuring safety and sustainability.

By participating in these workshops, students were introduced to subject areas that are integral to the Inspiring Skills Wales Competition. This exposure is expected to enhance their development and prepare them for future academic and career pursuits in engineering and environmental sciences.

Kelvin Lake, senior lecturer at UWTSD said: