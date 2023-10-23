String of Deals Diversify Morgan Quarter in Cardiff

Savills, on behalf of APAM Asset Management, has jointly advised on seven new leases at Morgan Quarter in Cardiff with Calan Retail, further strengthening the shopping destination’s independent offerings.

Lucy & Yak, the ethical clothing store, has selected these historic arcades to open its seventh bricks and mortar boutique at 33 Royal Arcade, comprising 2,185 sqft; Lucy & Yak has contracted for a 10-year term at £38,000 per annum exclusive.

Morgans Hair Loss Solutions Limited, a Welsh-headquartered hairloss treatment specialist, will occupy 23 / 25 Morgan Arcade, comprising 1,235 sq ft at £19,500 per annum exclusive for a term of five years.

Jon James an independent menswear retailer and tailor has secured 7 / 11 Morgan Arcade spanning 1,567 sq ft for a 10-year term at £25,500 per annum exclusive.

Having trialled its first physical store at 2 / 4 Royal Arcade in June 2021, Queer Emporium has agreed to extend its occupation by way of a new five-year lease of 581 sq ft at an annual rent of £26,000 per annum exclusive.

Bird & Blend Tea Ltd, the eco-conscious independent tea and mixology company recently achieved B-Corp status and has selected 1-3 Royal Arcade to site its 16th UK store, totalling 864 sq ft for a five-year term at £25,000 per annum exclusive.

Albatros Toys has committed to establishing a Welsh-language toys and bookstore at 10 Morgan Arcade, signing a five-year term of 668 sq ft at an annual rent of £23,250 exclusive.

Driftwood Designs Ltd, Welsh art and design house has relocated its Cardiff boutique to a permanent home at 6 Royal Arcade, spanning 660 sq ft for a three-year term at £16,000 per annum exclusive.

The Morgan Quarter is located in the heart of Cardiff and includes over 50 stores, cafes and restaurants. Notable national brands include Urban Outfitters, Fred Perry, White Stuff, and Dr Martens. Independent traders within these arcades include Wally’s Delicatessen, Uncommon Ground Roastery, Pot + Plant, Laura May Bridal, Unit 17 Menswear, Spillers Records, and Mrs Potts Chocolate House, amongst many others. Other recent notable new openings in the scheme during 2023 include Overseas Apparel and The Whisky Shop.

Robert Palmer, associate director, national retail, Savills Bristol, comments: