Street Food Cinema Bringing Drive-in Movies to Cardiff this Summer

One of Cardiff’s biggest summer food events, Street Food Circus is bringing drive-in movies to the city this summer.

Movie-goers can now pre-register for the new Street Food Cinema events. Subject to final licensing the site at Splott Market Warehouse Complex will be open as soon as lockdown regulations allow.

The planned Street Food Cinema will have the capacity for 100 cars and space for five food trucks, including local favourites, Franks and Dirty Bird with more to be announced soon. Films on the bill will include classic movies, comedy, horror, sci-fi and singalong favourites.

Diners will be able to order from their cars with food brought to them by a team of roller-skating waiting staff.

Street Food Circus founder Matt The Hat, said:

“Street Food Cinema is our re-invention of the all-American drive-in cinema. Watch a movie from the comfort of your car, eat the best street food around from your favourite vendors and have it all brought to you by our roller boys and girls. “We’ve been asking ourselves, how can we create an event this summer that can strictly meet social distancing guidelines, but still feels like a great, normal night out. Drive-in cinema is the perfect answer. “We’re looking forward to announcing our initial line-up of movies and street food in the next few weeks and will confirm a launch date when lockdown rules allow,” he said.

For information on Street Food Cinema events, register at www.streetfoodcinema.co.uk