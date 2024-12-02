Stormy November Keeps Welsh Shoppers Away

Retail footfall in Wales fell in Wales in November as bad weather kept shoppers away.

The later timing of Black Friday in 2024 meant that it does not fall into November’s figures, but is included in last year’s comparable, exacerbating the year-on-year decline, said WRC-Sensormatic.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, the four weeks between 27 October 2024 and 23 November 2024 saw Welsh footfall decrease by 7.1% in November (YoY), down from +0.4% in October and lower than the UK average decrease of 4.5% (YoY).

Shopping Centre footfall decreased by 12.2% in November (YoY) in Wales, down from -3.0% in October. Retail Park footfall decreased by 2.6% in November (YoY) in Wales, down from +5.3% in October.

In November, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 8.6% (YoY), down from 0.0% in October.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Welsh shoppers voted with their feet in November, cumulating in the nation’s footfall data taking a nosedive with a drop in numbers that exceeded other nations. An onslaught of stormy weather, amber weather warnings and plummeting temperatures delivered a battering for Welsh shops, who saw over 7% less traffic compared to the preceding year. “November is a key critical in the traditional ‘Golden Quarter’, a period which typically accounts for a fifth of annual sales and helps tide retailers over the leaner winter months that follow. Following a lacklustre October, and a distinctly underwhelming year to date, the pressure will be on for December to deliver the goods in terms of an end of year shopping bonanza. “With footfall down, regulatory pressures on the rise, and with the recent UK Budget statement yet to truly be felt by way of disposable incomes, this is an incredibly testing time for the retail industry. The need for a Welsh budget to be delivered which injects confidence and growth, and reduces unnecessary cost pressures, will be critical to retailers’ hopes as they consider their investment plans for the year ahead.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, commented:

“Retail store visits dipped in November as consumer confidence remains volatile, perhaps not helped by post-Budget spending jitters and shoppers withholding festive purchases, opting instead to shop around for the best prices or hold out for further discounting. This lacklustre footfall performance will have come as a blow for many retailers, who would have been counting on getting early Christmas trading results under their belts before the start of advent. However, it’s worth noting that these figures do not include Black Friday and the Saturday of the Black Friday weekend – tipped as one of the top busiest days for store shopping during peak trading – which will hopefully jump start seasonal shopping. Now, all eyes turn to December, where retailers hope to make up for lost ground and turn around their festive fortunes. This will rely not only on effective merchandising and shored up inventory availability, but on building the compelling and immersive experiences that bring the seasonal magic to life in-store.”

MONTHLY TOTAL WELSH RETAIL FOOTFALL (% CHANGE YoY)

UK FOOTFALL BY LOCATION (% CHANGE YoY)

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY NATION AND REGION

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY CITY