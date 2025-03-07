Stena Line Submits Planning Application for Prosperity Parc

Stena Line has submitted an outline planning application to Isle of Anglesey County Council to redevelop the former Anglesey Aluminum site, now known as Prosperity Parc, into a new technology park.

The submission of a planning application follows a public consultation held between December 2024 and January 2025 where residents were invited to have their say on the early plans to create circa 200,000sqm of industrial and office development as part of a low carbon campus.

The proposals include space for technology and data centre buildings and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) scheme, as well as over 15,000 sq ft of office space which will generate up 1,200 new jobs on the Island and support investment in data and renewable energy.

The site forms a key part of the vision of Anglesey Freeport, sitting within the Anglesey Prosperity Zone, a now designated tax site following approval from UK and Welsh Government.

Supported by Anglesey Freeport and its partnerships, the project would enable the delivery of training across all skill ranges, with clear development paths for local people to benefit from the new jobs delivered, Stena Line said.

Stena Line’s economic forecasts have estimated that when fully operational Prosperity Parc has the potential to generate up to £578 million GVA – the equivalent of increasing the future size of the Anglesey economy by a third.

Ian Davies, Head of UK Port Authorities at Stena Line, said:

“We are pleased to announce the submission of our planning application for Prosperity Parc and would like to thank all those who took part in our public consultation. It is clear there is great anticipation locally around bringing new investment and jobs to the Island and it is exciting to have taken this step forward to deliver for the people of Ynys Môn.”

The Anglesey Freeport project is being jointly developed as a public/private partnership between the Isle of Anglesey County Council and Stena Line.

Anglesey’s Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, said:

“The progression of Prosperity Parc from site clearance to new investment and development would be a real tangible step in realising the vision of Anglesey Freeport whilst creating significant jobs and training opportunities for local people. The application will now be progressed in full accordance with the statutory planning process.”

The application can be found by using the reference number OP/2025/2 on Isle of Anglesey County Council’s planning portal.