Steelworker Launches Stylish Coffee Venue with UKSE Support

Steelworker Cassius Walter-Hunt has launched a new career with the opening of Portablo Coffee.

The blast furnace operator has taken a unit in Aberafon Shopping Centre, and with help from local artist Hassan Kamil, transformed it into a stylish coffee shop.

The change has come about with support from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE, who provided Cassius with a £7,500 Regeneration Loan and Grant.

The 28-year-old has a strong arty side himself having gained a Degree in Illustration followed by an MA in Print Making.

“The town has a fantastic tradition of street art thanks to Banksy and Hassan and many others and I wanted Portablo to reflect this, and I am really pleased with the results,” he said.

He will be taking redundancy from the works in December after two years working for Tata Steel and eight years with a contractor at the site.

He feels his new career will make a contribution to the life of the town. “Portablo offers a high level, professional coffee experience which people expect these days. I am getting very good feedback and our regular clientele is growing.”

The Regeneration Loan enabled Cassius to buy a commercial refrigerator, coffee blenders and other equipment. “It has been very useful indeed and has helped me get the business off the ground.”

Michelle Noble UKSE Regional Executive said :