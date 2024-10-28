StayRight Expands into Luxury Short-Term Rentals with Acquisition of Just Stay Wales

StayRight, a fast-growing property management company, has acquired Just Stay Wales, a luxury short-term rental management business in Swansea. Facilitated by Think Acquisition, this strategic acquisition bolsters StayRight's presence in South Wales and broadens its reach into the high-end holiday let market.

Zac Ratcliffe, Director of StayRight, shared his excitement:

“We are thrilled to announce the purchase of Just Stay Wales. This acquisition is an incredible win for Eve D’Arcy and me, expanding our branding to cater to outstanding properties, including arguably two of the top ten apartments in Wales. We now look forward to elevating the guest experience and results for our new owners.”

The addition of Just Stay Wales' reputation and tailored services enhances StayRight’s portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional property management and ensuring a smooth transition for all clients.

Think Acquisition played a crucial role in completing the deal. Leon, Deal Lead, remarked:

“We are proud to have supported this acquisition in our local area, which underscores the trend of strategic growth through acquisitions in the short-term rental sector.”

The short-let industry has grown exponentially since the recovery post-COVID, which is providing an opportunity for successful management companies to cash in on their hard work.

Jany Shaddick-Williams, the former owner of Just Stay Wales, reflected on the experience:

“Leon recently helped me with the sale of my short-term rental management business. This was the first time I had sold a business, and his support from start to finish was excellent—very professional and extremely helpful in guiding me through the complexities of exiting a business successfully. I have no hesitation in recommending his services at Think Acquisition to any prospective seller.”

If you’re looking for a great place to stay in Swansea and West Wales, visit the Just Wales Website for further information.”