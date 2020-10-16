St Joseph’s Hospital Transformed with £4m Investment

A market leading scanner has been unveiled at St Joseph’s Hospital as part of a £1.3m project – the latest stage in a £4m overhaul, which began in February 2020.

The new MAGNETOM Sola 1.5T MRI from Siemens Healthineers is the only one of its kind in an independent hospital within a 100-mile radius of Newport.

The new state-of-the-art MRI scanner provides the clearest images achievable, making St Joseph's Hospital one of the most technically advanced diagnostic centres in Wales and the South West. This is the latest in a long line of hospital developments this year, which include refurbishing wards, new flooring, and a roll out of air conditioning. The new scanner will be used alongside the existing Aquilion ONE 640 Slice CT scanner.

As well as being a state-of-the-art complex MRI scanner with extremely high-quality images and faster scan times, the new Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Sola 1.5T MRI is also shorter and wider, giving patients a more spacious feel. Its multiple functions allow patients with breathing difficulties or claustrophobia to have their scan in a shorter time while maintaining the same consistently high image quality. Staff will offer mood lighting, music and a feature panel with relaxing cloud scenes, helping to create a calming environment. Weighing seven tonnes, the department was remodelled around the equipment.

“I am so excited that St Joseph’s Hospital will be able to offer an outstanding patient experience with the best image quality in the shortest scan time.” Commented Jane Carpanini, Director of Advanced Diagnostics at St Joseph’s Hospital. “The MAGNETOM Sola from Siemens Healthineers is the market leader for MRI and we’re thrilled to secure it as part of our multi-million-pound investment this year.”

Once a patient is referred to the hospital, St Joseph’s is proud to offer a scan appointment within 48 hours and full results and diagnosis within a week.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary next year, St Joseph’s offers consultant-led personalised care. An independent hospital, St Joseph’s was founded by the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy in 1945, two years before the birth of the NHS. Sister Susan, who worked at the hospital for over 20 years, is today proudly unveiling its new scanner.

Officially a green site, St Joseph’s Hospital is not treating any Covid patients. During the Covid spike the hospital committed its staff, beds, diagnostics, facilities, and expertise to fully support the NHS. It continues to work in partnership with the NHS, providing capacity at a challenging time.