Digital Experts Launch NEW Beauty Only Performance Marketing Agency

A new digital marketing agency, Foundation, has launched that will help the UK’s ambitious independent beauty brands hit their growth goals.

Foundation is a team of digital marketers with decades of experience in the beauty sector, that uses performance marketing techniques to facilitate growth. Foundation covers a number of specialist services, including paid media, content marketing, digital PR, affiliate marketing and SEO.

The agency formed after Google data in May 2020 showed that there was a huge shift in online user behaviour due to the pandemic, and trends data showed a surge in beauty and skincare with 70% of consumers now saying they buy beauty products online more than ever before.

There has also been a 50% increase in web traffic globally for the beauty sector.

The consequences of this level of marketplace growth has fuelled the launch of hundreds of new brands, meaning attracting and retaining new customers is harder than ever.

The owners and marketers behind beauty brands now need to stand out in a much more crowded digital market, one where specialist marketing experience and knowledge will be key.

With access to the latest industry data to inform strategies, Foundation will help make sure beauty and skincare brands are targeting the right audiences, creating effective content and spending their marketing budgets in the most efficient way.

The agency is a hand-picked team with extensive experience in helping ambitious beauty brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh Cosmetics and Spectrum Collections.

Gareth James, Director at Foundation says:

“Alongside all of the experience and know-how, within Foundation there is a genuine love and enthusiasm for the beauty industry.

Our team thrives when working with innovative and forward-thinking brands, so creating an agency that caters specific to the beauty market was a no brainer.

This will allow our team to continue to hone their skills in an industry they love, working on brands that fit with our ethos and above all else, being able to have fun whilst they do it.”

The beauty industry has seen a growth revolution over the last few years. This has been both powered by the consumer and a whole host of independent brands that are taking the Direct to Consumer (DTC) marketplace by storm.

Olivia Alcorn, Cross Channel Strategist at Foundation says:

“It’s an exciting and unique market to operate in, and new disruptive brands warrant a new and disruptive agency.

The industry has a number of well-respected creative, PR, social and influencer agencies, but it doesn’t have one that is solely dedicated to growth and eCommerce performance. That’s where we step in.”

Foundation was launched by one of the UK’s most established digital marketing agencies, Liberty Marketing. The team at Foundation have 40+ other digital marketers to pull on for help with projects and the group has wider experience with lifestyle and ecommerce brands including Crew Clothing Company, Pizza Express and Happy Beds.