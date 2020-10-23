Springboard Target to get 10,000 Young People into Work by 2022

Springboard has launched an initiative to get 10,000 young people into work in hospitality by 2022, to futureproof hospitality’s talent pipeline and tackle the industry’s long-term staffing crisis post-Covid and post-Brexit.

‘Springboard to 2022’ is an 18-month programme in which the charity will coordinate government support available through Plan for Jobs, training, industry partner relationships and participants’ journeys into work, while allowing hospitality businesses to focus on rebuilding from the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The hospitality industry was among the hardest hit industries by Covid and as many as 900,000 jobs are at risk, with a further 30,000 young people who normally enter the hospitality industry each year likely to struggle to find work.

Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard said:

“The Government has committed a huge amount of support to getting young people into work, training and apprenticeships, but hospitality businesses are simply not in a place to take advantage right now. “However, hospitality has experienced a long-term staffing crisis and, post-Covid and post-Brexit, when the industry has recovered and returned to full capacity, that staffing crisis is likely to be worse than ever.” “Our goal is to futureproof the hospitality talent pipeline and have 10,000 young people engaged, skilled and ready for work for when the industry recovers in 12-18 months’ time.”

Springboard will be the central hub in Springboard to 2022, managing:

Promoting the hospitality industry through outreach and engagement

Assessment and signposting to the most appropriate training

Training delivery using Springboard’s award-winning programmes

Managing employer and industry partner relationships

Mentoring and specialist careers advice and guidance

Supporting businesses to hire and retain skilled staff

For more information about Springboard to 2022, or to register interest in benefitting from the initiative, visit https://springboard.uk.net/2022

The project has won the support of some of the UK’s most prominent employers, including BaxterStorey, Sodexo, CH&Co, Corbin & King, The Pig, Bidfood, Bespoke Hotels, Iconic Luxury Hotels and Edwardian Hotels.

Other bodies to back the initiative include Department for Work and Pensions, UK Hospitality, British Beer and Pub Association, British Institute of Innkeeping, Scottish Tourism Alliance and Skills Development Scotland.

Springboard has more than 30 years’ experience supporting young and disadvantaged people into work in the hospitality leisure and tourism sectors through its award-winning training and employability programmes, mentoring and specialist career support

The work begins straight away. If you have vacancies to fill now, Springboard are partnering with Harri’s HospitalityUnite to support businesses looking to explore the government’s Kickstart initiative.