Presenters Confirmed for British Academy Cymru Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Katherine Jenkins, Asif Kapadia, George Lucas and Tom Ellis among those confirmed to present at the Cymru Awards on 25 October.

Watch the awards show on BAFTA social media channels from 19:00 BST on 25 October.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Wales, BAFTA Cymru, has today revealed the names of the presenters and other special guest taking part in this Sunday’s British Academy Cymru Awards, which is being streamed at 19:00 BST on BAFTA Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Television presenter Alex Jones (The One Show) was previously announced as the host for the ceremony and will be joined by video-link by awards presenters, including:

Alexandra Riley (The End of the F***ing World, In My Skin)

Amber Davies (Love Island, 9 to 5 The Musical)

Asif Kapadia (The Warrior, Senna, Amy)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, The Mask of Zorro)

Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, Logan)

Jo Hartley (This Is England, Eddie the Eagle, After Life, In My Skin)

Classical singer Katherine Jenkins

Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Mary Poppins Returns, His Dark Materials)

Patricia Allison (Sex Education)

Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Miranda)

Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, Hunky Dory)

As previously announced, the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award will be presented to Art Director/Production Designer Les Dilley and will include special messages from George Lucas, James Cameron, John Landis, Micky MacPherson, Mimi Leder and Sir Ridley Scott.

Event sponsors and partners have been confirmed as Audi UK, Bad Wolf, BBC Cymru Wales, Boom, Buzz Magazine, Cardiff Council, Champagne Taittinger, Channel 4, Cuebox, Decade 10, Deloitte, Whitelight, Gorilla, ITV Wales, San Pellegrino/Acqua Panna, S4C, Trosol, Villa Maria and Working Word.

To watch the British Academy Cymru Awards go to BAFTA Cymru Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Photography will be available at www.bafta.thirdlight.com at approx. 8:30pm on the night.

Full list of British Academy Cymru Awards Nominees 2020

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TELEVISION

Les Dilley, Production Designer (Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Casper, The Abyss, Alien)

ACTOR (sponsored by AUDI)

ANTHONY HOPKINS as Pope Benedict XVI IN The Two Popes

JONATHAN PRYCE as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio/Pope Francis IN The Two Popes

ROB BRYDON as Rob IN The Trip to Greece

SIÔN DANIEL YOUNG as Gethin IN The Left Behind

ACTRESS (sponsored by Champagne Taittinger)

DAFNE KEEN as Lyra Belacqua IN His Dark Materials

GABRIELLE CREEVY as Bethan Gwyndaf IN In My Skin

RUTH WILSON as Mrs Coulter IN His Dark Materials

SALLY HAWKINS as Jane IN Eternal Beauty

BREAKTHROUGH (sponsored by Bad Wolf)

HANNA JARMAN & MARI BEARD for Merched Parchus

LISA WALTERS for On the Edge: Adulting

MARTIN READ for The Insomniacs

SEBASTIAN BRUUNO & DAVID BARNES The Dynamic Duo

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

CIC

DEIAN A LOLI

PROJECT Z

COSTUME DESIGN

CAROLINE MCCALL for His Dark Materials

RAY HOLMAN for Fleabag

SIAN JENKINS for Eternal Beauty

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

SIÔN AARON & TIMOTHY LYN for Eirlys, Dementia a Tim

MARC EVANS for The Prince and the Bomber

MEI WILLIAMS for Tudur Owen: O Fôn i’r Lleuad

LAURA MARTIN ROBINSON for Warriors: Our Homeless World Cup

DIRECTOR: FICTION

CRAIG ROBERTS for Eternal Beauty

JOSEPH BULLMAN for The Left Behind

LEE HAVEN JONES for Doctor Who (Spyfall Part 2)

LUCY FORBES for In My Skin

EDITING (sponsored by Gorilla)

GERAINT HUW REYNOLDS for The Prince and the Bomber

NIVEN HOWIE & STEPHEN HAREN for His Dark Materials

REBECCA TROTMAN for Doctor Who

STEPHEN HAREN for Eternal Beauty

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CYRN AR Y MISSISSIPPI

HENO

PRIODAS PUM MIL

THE TUCKERS

FACTUAL SERIES

CORNWALL: THE FISHING LIFE

WALES: LAND OF THE WILD / CYMRU WYLLT

WARRIORS: OUR HOMELESS WORLD CUP

YSGOL NI: MAESINCLA

MAKE UP AND HAIR

JILL CONWAY for The Left Behind

MELANIE LENIHAN for War of the Worlds

PAMELA HADDOCK for His Dark Materials

NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS (sponsored by Working Word)

CHANNEL 4 NEWS – FLOODING STRIKES THE SOUTH WALES VALLEYS

WALES INVESTIGATES INSIDE THE UK’S PUPPY FARM CAPITAL

Y BYD AR BEDWAR

ORIGINAL MUSIC (sponsored by Cardiff Council)

MARK THOMAS for Last Summer

JONATHAN HILL for The Long Song

JOHN HARDY MUSIC for Steel Country

KARL JENKINS & JODY JENKINS for Wales: Land of the Wild / Cymru Wyllt

PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION (sponsored by ELP)

BJORN BRATBERG FNF for Bang

DAVID HIGGS for His Dark Materials

DAVID WILLIAMSON for War of the Worlds

SUZIE LAVELLE for His Dark Materials

PRESENTER (sponsored by Deloitte)

CARYS ELERI IN Carys Eleri’n Caru

ELIS JAMES IN Elis James – Funny Nation

EMMA WALFORD & TRYSTAN ELLIS-MORRIS IN Prosiect Pum Mil

HAYLEY PEARCE IN Hayley Goes…Sober

PRODUCTION DESIGN

ARWEL WYN JONES for Dracula

JOEL COLLINS for His Dark Materials

TIM DICKEL for Eternal Beauty

SHORT FILM (sponsored by Boom Cymru)

THE ARBORIST

CREEPY PASTA SALAD

PALE SAINT

SALAM

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

GARETH THOMAS: HIV AND ME

THE MURDER OF JILL DANDO

THE PRINCE AND THE BOMBER

TUDUR OWEN; O FÔN I’R LLEUAD

SOUND

ALEX ASHCROFT for The Last Tree

PRODUCTION TEAM for Good Omens

PRODUCTION TEAM for Sex Education

TELEVISION DRAMA

HIS DARK MATERIALS

IN MY SKIN

THE LEFT BEHIND

UN BORE MERCHER / KEEPING FAITH

WRITER (sponsored by Decade 10)