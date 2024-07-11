Sports and Marketing Group Appoints New Director

A sports, advertising, exhibitions and signage business has appointed a new Director with a focus on strategic direction and progress to net zero.

Rowan Freeman is now a director of the award-winning Dragon Group, based in Cardiff and Radstock, near Bath.

The company – which has clients across the UK and beyond – includes Dragon Signs, Dragon Digital, Route Media, Sportin Wales and Colour Studios, the exhibition and display arm of the Group that Rowan will head-up as part of her wider remit.

Employing more than 80 people, the organisation is led by Managing Director Rhys Harrington and has poured significant investment into refreshing and rebranding while remaining at the forefront of innovation and technology.

Hailing from Cardiff, Rowan has spent almost a decade in creative, administrative and management roles and was thrilled to take the next step in becoming a key part of the Group’s executive team.

Her focus is on sustainability, organic growth and fostering new partnerships in multiple sectors nationwide.

“I will be working across the Group with a specific responsibility for Colour Studios, that’s going to be a big part of my role going forward,” she said. “I’ve loved every second so far and been made to feel so welcome by everyone here, it’s a learning curve but together we are already coming up with lots of ideas. “It’s an exciting time as we are targeting different markets, with an emphasis on the exhibition space and expanding our services and supply of bespoke, recyclable product displays while exploring the firm’s year-round offering.”

Rowan added:

“Dragon Group acquired Colour Studios just last year and there has been a lot of investment in machinery and the buildings in Radstock, but the biggest USP is the experience and skill of the staff, many of whom have been with us for decades. “Sustainability is the core focus as a Group, in our journey to becoming net zero and for the loyal clients we have in Wales, the UK and overseas. “I am thrilled to now be in this position, it is far more than a job and allows me to be creative and work alongside some hugely talented people whose skills cross over and complement each other across the Group. “I would like to thank everyone for their support, I’ve been very lucky to have a great network of friends, family and colleagues who have inspired me to believe in myself and capitalise on this incredible opportunity. “I am proud to be a part of Dragon Group and am confident we will continue to grow, to do amazing things and be bold and inspiring, for our customers and the sectors we operate in.”

With clients including Holland and Barrett, Leekes, FAW, Transport for Wales, dafabet, Travis Perkins, Leicester Tigers, the RNLI, universities across the UK, and Apetito, Dragon Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in Wales.

Rhys congratulated her on the new position and said: