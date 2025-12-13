Sport Deserves a Stronger Seat at Wales’ Economic Development Table

I am passionate about the power of sport for good, not only for individuals and communities, but for the Welsh economy as a whole.

Sport has an extraordinary ability to bring people together. It teaches teamwork, resilience, collaboration, and discipline. It inspires role models who light the way for the next generation – Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE in the Paralympic arena, Joe Calzaghe in the boxing ring, Gareth Bale on the football pitch. These are not just sportspeople; they are ambassadors for Wales who have put our country firmly on the global map.

But sport is more than inspiration. It is a practical tool to address some of the deepest challenges facing our society. From health and well-being to education, from tackling obesity to strengthening communities, sport offers solutions that governments and councils are already searching for. Every time a young person picks up a cricket bat, football, or rugby ball, they are not only playing a game, they are building the skills and confidence that will serve them for life.

This is why I believe sport must have a stronger seat at the table when it comes to Wales’ economic development. The potential impact is too great to ignore.

Imagine the scale of what could be achieved if every sport in Wales worked more closely together, rugby, football, cricket, boxing, athletics and more, aligned behind a shared vision for how sport contributes to our economy and our communities. Imagine if, instead of competing for fragmented funding, we built a collective case for strong, long-term investment in facilities, coaching, and opportunities across all sports.

The rewards would be significant. Better facilities would not only serve local athletes but attract international events, drawing visitors, investment and tourism into Wales.

Stronger grassroots structures would deliver healthier communities, reducing pressure on the NHS. Enhanced coaching pathways would create skills, jobs and career opportunities. And together, all sports could help bind communities tighter, supporting social cohesion at a time when that has never been more needed.

We already know that sport delivers great experiences for fans, players, and communities. But if we elevate sport within the conversation about economic development, if we treat it as a strategic partner rather than an afterthought, then we can unlock even greater impact.

As CEO of Glamorgan Cricket, I know the transformative effect sport can have. But this is not just about cricket. It is about the collective power of all sports working together, with government, councils, and business, to drive positive change.

Sport deserves a stronger seat at the table. The question now is whether we have the ambition, and the vision, to make that happen.

Dan talks about this and more in the Business News Wales Sport Business episode Exploring the Economic Power of Sport in Wales. Listen to the podcast here.