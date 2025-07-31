Sponsorship Is a Two-Way Partnership at Cardiff Business Club

When Cardiff Business Club was founded in 1912, coal was still king and Cardiff was at the heart of global industry. Much has changed in the century since, but the Club’s mission – to connect businesspeople, exchange ideas, and help shape the economic conversation in Wales – remains as relevant now as it was then.

Relevance is a word I keep coming back to. As Chair, it’s something I think about a lot. We have a proud history, but that history only matters if we use it as a foundation, not a resting place. I believe strongly that Cardiff Business Club should reflect the Wales we live and work in today and that means being open, outward-looking, and genuinely representative of the business community around us.

That commitment to relevance runs through everything we do, from the calibre and diversity of our speakers to the makeup of the room. At our final event of the season in June, the split between men and women attending was roughly 50/50. That might sound unremarkable now, but when I think back to the stories shared in the Club’s centenary book – about the resistance, not so long ago, to admitting women as members at all – it’s clear just how far we’ve come.

Our programme is also evolving. Last season we hosted roundtables in partnership with the Design Commission for Wales, exploring specific topics like transport in more depth. We co-hosted a major event with the CBI that brought 400 people into the room. And we’ve continued to welcome a wide range of speakers – from our Club President, Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson to Rupert Soames – who challenge, inspire and engage.

This autumn, we’ll welcome the Irish Ambassador, a senior military leader and the First Minister of Wales. Each of those events reflects our aim: to be a space where people can hear directly from decision-makers and leaders, and where the business community can have a voice in shaping the future.

Of course, none of this happens in isolation. The Club is made stronger through the support of its sponsors, and as we look ahead to the 2025–26 season, I want to encourage more businesses to consider coming on board.

Sponsorship isn’t just about visibility, though we work hard to ensure our partners receive that. It’s about connection. Whether it’s through panel events, collaborative roundtables, or podcasts like our own series Capital Conversations, we’re creating more ways than ever for our sponsors to engage with the business community and with policymakers. Our partners gain real opportunities to showcase their work and contribute to meaningful conversations. And in return, the Club benefits from fresh perspectives, new networks, and stronger ties across Wales and beyond.

We’ve seen this in action with organisations like Bute Energy and Swansea Building Society, both of whom have taken a lead role in our recent programme. Their involvement has helped shape the Club’s direction and, in turn, we’ve helped shine a light on their work and values. I want to see more businesses benefit in the same way.

That’s why we’re continuing to build bridges. We’ve hosted events with other organisations, and we’re starting to attend them too. In July, for example, we’ll take a table at a Swansea Business Club event, strengthening ties across the country. We’re also bringing together senior figures from institutions like the Bank of England for small, focused discussions that allow for direct engagement – something many of our sponsors have found particularly valuable.

So if you’re a business leader thinking about getting involved, my message is simple: now is a good time to act. The new season is shaping up well, with many of our events already confirmed, and there are real opportunities for sponsors to contribute in a way that’s visible, meaningful and genuinely rewarding.

Getting in touch is easy. Visit the website – cardiffbusinessclub.org – or reach out to me or any member of the board. We’ll be happy to start a conversation.

Phil Jardine talks about this and more in the Capital Conversations, The Cardiff Business Club Podcast episode Corporate Engagement and Cardiff Business Club. Listen to the podcast here.