Spindogs Acquires United Studios to Create £4m Agency

Cardiff headquartered digital marketing agency, Spindogs, has acquired a Pembrokeshire firm in a deal that will bolster the company’s development capabilities and put the business on track to reach a targeted £4m turnover.

Newport, Pembrokeshire-based United Studios employs seven staff and specialises in e-commerce website solutions and WordPress development for clients including: Cardigan Bay Brownies, Bluestone Brewing Company, Walter Rose & Son Butchers and high-end Italian bike manufacturer Pinarello Bikes.

Set-up by Byron Rees in 2008, the United Studios team will transfer to Spindogs with immediate effect with Byron taking on the role of solutions architect across the whole agency.

Spindogs, which was established in Cardiff in 2004, employs 70 staff at offices in Cardiff and Oxford and remotely across the UK. The agency moved into a new 3,000 sqft HQ in Cardiff Bay in January 2022.

Managing director of Spindogs, Liam Giles, said:

“United Studios is a great cultural fit for us and there are some clear similarities in the work we deliver and the skills and technical abilities within the team. It’s great to be adding brands such as Pinarello Bikes to our already exciting roster of clients. “Spindogs has grown significantly, both organically and through acquisition, and we are excited to have the incredibly talented United Studios team on board to help deliver some ambitious growth plans over the coming years.

The acquisition of United Studios will increase Spindogs’ development and e-commerce expertise and complement the current portfolio of clients, particularly in the automotive, housing and education sectors.

Byron Rees, founder of United Studios, said:

“Becoming part of Spindogs is the next natural step for the business, giving us access to a bigger team, bigger projects and a wider skill-set. Our clients will also benefit from being part of a larger agency with more resource and greater capabilities. “For staff on both sides, an additional office in Pembrokeshire offers more opportunities for flexible working and I’m looking forward to working closely with Liam and the Spindogs senior team to continue to deliver exceptional work for clients.”

Spindogs reported a turnover of £3.7m in the last financial year ending October 2022. Clients include Triumph Motorcycles, Yorkshire Housing and Oxford University.