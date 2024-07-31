Specialist Welsh Recruitment Firm Marks 10-Year Milestone

Caerphilly firm, Mech Tech, celebrates a decade of excellence in specialist recruitment for the engineering, construction, and environmental sectors across Wales and the UK.

Founded in 2014 by Managing Director Jonathan Hann, Mech Tech has established itself as a go-to partner for both job seekers and employers alike – providing a comprehensive range of recruitment solutions for some of Wales and the UK’s most well-known companies and sites.

Over the last decade, Mech Tech has grown from a small team of three to a trusted company of 21 employees, providing expert recruitment services across Wales and the UK in the engineering, construction, and environmental sectors.

The firm has spent the last 10 years focusing on its niche offering, defying challenges posed by recessions, lockdowns, site restrictions, and changing legislations to continue its growth trajectory – earning a place on the Fast Growth 50 list pre-pandemic.

Mech Tech’s commitment to stability, flexibility, and sustainability within the sector is reflected in the wide range of positions they recruit for. From temporary to permanent, long-term to short-term roles, Mech Tech has spent the last 10 years building a reputation for matching the right candidates with the right opportunities.

As the company has grown, they have expanded their recruitment expertise to cover all aspects of a project– from industrial cleaning to Project Management, and from entry-level positions to senior technical roles and specialist trades.

Their impressive client portfolio today includes major blue-chip giants to SMEs, and they have supported notable sites across the UK and Europe.

Commenting on Mech Tech’s milestone year, Founder and Managing Director Jonathan Hann said:

“It’s difficult to put our achievements over the last 10 years into words, but this milestone really is a testament to the passion, professionalism, and dedication of our team, and the trust and loyalty of our clients. “We like to think of ourselves as professional problem solvers, and we, as a team, love to find solutions to recruitment problems for today’s ever complex projects. We’re highly specialist in the work that we do, and we’re immensely proud to have built solid, long-lasting relationships that have allowed us to become the trusted recruiter for some of the biggest names across construction, engineering, and environmental across both Wales and the UK. “As we reflect on our successes of the last 10 years, I’m excited to bring this passion into the next phase of development for Mech Tech as we continue to support the growth and success of the industries we serve while we continue to expand our own operation over the coming years.”

As Mech Tech looks to the future, they remain committed to delivering high-quality recruitment services that drive the success of their clients and the careers of their candidates. With a decade of experience and a team of dedicated professionals, Mech Tech is this year on track to exceed its pre-pandemic revenue and achieve its most successful financial year to date.