Specialist Water Firm Joins Forces to Bolster MOD Supplies

MOD sites across England and Wales will see their water services enhanced, thanks to a new deal between two progressive water firms.

Ancala Water Services manages water and wastewater services across more than 1100 Ministry of Defence locations and has now partnered with Water Direct, the UK’s leading expert in alternative water supply (AWS).

The partnership will see Water Direct provide vital back up services to ensure sites don’t run dry during unforeseen interruptions or during planned downtime for maintenance.

The new contract will cover 25 of the most important sites managed by Ancala Water Services and guarantees tanker supplies of the highest-quality drinking water will be delivered rapidly where most needed.

Andrew Davies, Operations Director of Ancala Water Services, said:

“Working on MOD sites demands confidence in our partners' ability to deliver to the highest quality standards. “We required a robust alternative water supply solution that is cost-effective and guarantees meeting the most stringent quality levels, while maintaining the highest standards of service. This new agreement with Water Direct provides just that.”

Bill Wootten, Director of Business Development with Water Direct, added:

“Ancala Water Services has recognised our ability to work with them strategically as an exclusive partner. “But this goes beyond meeting the most obvious needs and requirements for alternative drinking water supplies at key times. “We will also be supporting Ancala Water Services where we can in its ongoing drive to improve and enhance every aspect of its water supply system across the MOD estate. “This is a hugely important contract for us as we continue to advance alternative water supply and delivery across the UK business landscape. “We are investing and developing new services, technologies and processes to mitigate interruptions and keep customers on supply even in the most challenging circumstances.”

Since 2018 Ancala Water Services has managed the £1bn, 25-year Aquatrine A contract, delivering water, wastewater and fires system maintenance at MOD sites across the UK.

It manages boreholes, reservoirs, treatment works, 45 potable water pumping stations and hundreds of miles of water mains, all delivering the highest quality drinking water to its customers, in addition to waste water management and services.

The organisation is dedicated to improving efficiency in its network and has invested heavily in water leak detection and repair, water treatment upgrades, and installation and maintenance of metering and telemetry systems. As a result, it has significantly reduced health and safety incidents and leakage, which now sit at industry-leading levels.

The four-year contract will see Water Direct become exclusive provider of tankering services to Ancala Water Services, for both emergencies and planned works.

As part of its robust emergency response plan, Water Direct will guarantee having a team on site within six hours, at any location within 100 miles of a Water Direct depot. To further bolster resilience, Water Direct will also conduct a site assessment to identify and audit potential site vulnerabilities.

Mr Wootten said securing the new contract with Ancala Water Services was an important business milestone for Water Direct, which is transforming the alternative water supply sector.

He added:

“Traditionally alternative water supply has been about reacting to emergencies. Now our ambition and focus is on helping companies to be far more proactive in dealing with the impact caused by interruptions to water supply. “This partnership with Ancala Water Services is emblematic of that. Not only will it see us give them peace of mind during emergencies, but we will also deliver tangible efficiency savings and help them build greater resilience across vital sites.”

In the past year Water Direct has delivered more than 150.5m litres of water using its fleet of 42 tankers and stores more than 4m litres of bottled water at sites across the UK.