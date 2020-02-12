Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Special Flights to Italy for Welsh Fans Ahead of UEFA EUR0 2020

Vueling Airlines, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), has announced special flights from Cardiff to Rome-Fiumicino, so fans will be able to fly from their national airport to support the Wales football team at the UEFA EURO 2020 match against Italy, which kicks off at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on 21st June.

The airline has released an outbound flight from Cardiff Airport to Rome-Fiumicino Airport, departing at 13:05 on 20th June and returning at 14:30 on 22nd June. The flights will be operated by an Airbus A320, which can hold up to 186 passengers each way.

Spencer Birns, Chief Commercial Officer at Cardiff Airport, said:

“The Euros are such a major event in the sporting calendar, and it is fantastic to see that our valued airline partner Vueling is making it possible for Welsh football fans to see the team in action against Italy.”

Flights are on sale now at vueling.com/en, via Vueling’s mobile app, on the m.vueling.com mobile site or via your local travel agent

Over the past 6 years, Rachel has been working specifically within the digital marketing space and has worked with some of the country’s top brands. During this time, Rachel was a key attribute to the success of our sister product, Recruitment Buzz, which has firmly established itself as one of the leading publications within the Recruitment sector. Drawing on her knowledge and experience, Rachel has developed a genuine understanding of how content can engage and compel an audience.

Having a passion for travel and culture, Rachel left her hometown of Cardiff to pursue studies and travel and after several years away, Rachel returned to Cardiff and firmly established herself within the development of Business News Wales. Rachel is now responsible for every aspect of web management, marketing and overall production of the Business News Wales brand.

Having learnt some invaluable skills within the marketing industry, Rachel is often called upon for her skills and knowledge of WordPress, HTML, email marketing software, Photoshop design and social media tools.
 

