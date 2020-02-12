Special Flights to Italy for Welsh Fans Ahead of UEFA EUR0 2020

Vueling Airlines, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), has announced special flights from Cardiff to Rome-Fiumicino, so fans will be able to fly from their national airport to support the Wales football team at the UEFA EURO 2020 match against Italy, which kicks off at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on 21st June.

The airline has released an outbound flight from Cardiff Airport to Rome-Fiumicino Airport, departing at 13:05 on 20th June and returning at 14:30 on 22nd June. The flights will be operated by an Airbus A320, which can hold up to 186 passengers each way.

Spencer Birns, Chief Commercial Officer at Cardiff Airport, said:

“The Euros are such a major event in the sporting calendar, and it is fantastic to see that our valued airline partner Vueling is making it possible for Welsh football fans to see the team in action against Italy.”

Flights are on sale now at vueling.com/en, via Vueling’s mobile app, on the m.vueling.com mobile site or via your local travel agent