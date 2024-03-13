SPARC Powers Progress for Women in Power, Renewables and Construction

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, Fay Jones, has welcomed the launch of the Sustainable Power, Renewables, and Construction (SPARC) Alliance in Pembrokeshire.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pembrokeshire College, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, Fay Jones said:

“I was delighted to go to Pembrokeshire College on International Women’s Day to celebrate the excellent work that’s been achieved by all the partners in promoting opportunities for young women. Encouraging women into professions like engineering and construction is vital to ensure they have the chance of achieving fantastic well-paid careers in their local area. “It’s great to see the UK Government’s investment in the Swansea Bay City Deal being used for such a brilliant scheme.”

Members of the SPARC Alliance include Floventis Energy, Ledwood Mechanical Engineering, Blue Gem Wind, Port of Milford Haven and RWE Renewables along with local secondary schools and Pembrokeshire College. With additional funding from the Swansea City Deal, the alliance will support school teachers to deliver SPARC engagement activities. Awareness raising, building confidence and interacting with industry will add to unlocking female potential in these underrepresented industries.

Tess Blazey, Director of Policy and External Relations for Floventis Energy said:

“We believe that diversity is a key driver of innovation, creativity, and business success. That’s why we are absolutely committed to investing in the development of a future workforce that reflects the diversity of our society hence our support for programmes like SPARC.”

Mark Davies of Ledwood said:

“The collective aim of SPARC is to promote gender diversity in the underrepresented industries of sustainable power, renewables, and construction. As a major employer in the local area, we are keen to do all that we can to encourage females into non-traditional roles. This is particularly important given the exciting growth of new sectors like floating offshore wind.”

Hayley Williams, lead for SPARC said: