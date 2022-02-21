City Hospice, Cardiff’s only supplier of home-based specialist palliative care, has been adopted by Space2B at The Maltings as its Charity of the Year for 2022.

City Hospice, Cardiff’s only supplier of home-based specialist palliative care, has been adopted by Space2B at The Maltings as its Charity of the Year for 2022.

Space2B at The Maltings is the ultimate divergent business hub in Cardiff city centre, with 87 businesses and around 600 staff working out of The Maltings.

Space2B provides serviced and self-managed, ultra-modern office suites with on-site parking and a professional, friendly reception service as well as meeting and boardroom facilities, a free gym and on-site restaurants. It also offers virtual office space for those working from home but wanting a personalised call answering service and a professional Cardiff Bay business address.

Sales and Community Manager, Jack Harold is looking forward to organising events that bring people together and fundraise for City Hospice.

Jack Harold said: “We’re very proud of the community spirit between all of the businesses based at The Maltings and we’re hoping to use that to raise funds to help the hospice provide such a vital service to patients and their families in the capital.

“The first event planned is a corporate quiz night and I’m sure there will be lots of friendly rivalry to be known as the cleverest business at Space2B.”

Nicky Piper, Corporate Partnership Manager for City Hospice, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Space2B at The Maltings for its support and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming year. City Hospice needs to raise £2.2 million this year to be able to provide care to the capital and we couldn’t do it without the support of both the general and business communities.”

Businesses in Cardiff interested in supporting City Hospice should contact [email protected]

