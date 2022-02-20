Always Aim High Events Take on Iconic Nick Beer 10K Event for 2023

North Wales endurance sport event’s organiser Always Aim High Events, are delighted to announce that they will be taking on the management of the iconic Nick Beer 10k from 2023 onwards.

The event which has just celebrated its 30th year has previously been organised by the North Wales Road Running Club and Always Aim High are proud to add this fantastic race to their portfolio under their community events section. This not-for-profit event will continue to support local charities and the North Wales Road Running Club.

Starting on the iconic Victorian Promenade in Llandudno the route takes runners around the awe-inspiring Great Orme with its stunning views to Snowdonia, Anglesey and beyond. With hundreds of runners taking part year after year, it is a fabulous start to the running season.

The event is in memory of Nick Beer, who sadly passed away after finishing the Vyrnwy half marathon in September 1992 following his battle with hydrocephalus. He was just 27 years old. Nick was a much-loved member of the North Wales Road Runners Club who left them with a wealth of memories and a legacy of inspiration.

Tim Lloyd, Director at Always Aim High Events said

“We were thrilled to be approached by John and Kay Hatton of the NWRRC to take on this popular North Wales race, we are looking forward to working closely with the club going forwards. Our aim is to build on the success that the event has already achieved and help it grow and maintain its status as an iconic road running event.

Like all of our events, we really aim to showcase the location through sport. Celebrating the culture, history and language is really important to us and is crucial in our continued drive in supporting the local economy and local communities. This will be our second event in the town of Llandudno, with our brand new Llandudno Triathlon taking place in September this year”.

Nigel Kendrick, Director at Always Aim High added:

“The Nick Beer 10k will be a fantastic addition to Always Aim High Community Events. Profits from our Community Events go towards supporting amazing local projects and community groups”.

John and Kay Hatton of North Wales Road Runners Club said:

“After 23 years of organising the Nick Beer race, together with our loyal and dedicated team, we decided that the 30th Anniversary would be the club’s final staging of this popular race. We are delighted that we have come to a mutually beneficial agreement with Always Aim High Events to host the race in future as a community event, on a not –for–profit basis. Local charities and the club will continue to benefit from the race.”

Entries to the 2023 event are now open. To find out more about the event and take advantage of the early bird tickets head over to the Always Aim High Events website here:https://alwaysaimhighevents.com/events/nickbeer10k