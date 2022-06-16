South Wales Taxi Firm Leads The Way with £1.75m Hybrid Vehicle Investment

South Wales based Veezu, the UK’s fastest growing taxi and private hire technology platform, has made a £1.75m investment in a brand-new fleet of hybrid cars as part of a broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint.

The firm, which operates five regional brands across England and Wales – including Dragon Taxis in Newport, Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan – has added 60 Toyota Corolla Touring all self-charging hybrid electric vehicles to its fleet. Plus, a further 30 low emission cars are expected to be added to the fleet later this year.

The first batch of cars will hit the road this month, coinciding with Clean Air Day, the UK's most extensive air pollution campaign, tomorrow, on June 16. The low emission vehicles will be deployed evenly between across Veezu’s regional brands Amber Cars, A2B Radio Cars, Go Carz, Dragon Taxis and V Cars in Leeds, Midlands, south Wales and the southwest of England.

There are currently two Clean Air Zones throughout these operating areas: Bath and Birmingham, with Bristol also added to the list later this year. Introduced to improve air quality in these areas, Veezu’s new fleet of hybrid cars will all meet the minimum emission standards set. As the new vehicles arrive, older cars in Veezu’s fleet will be taken out of service.

Gavin Morris, Lead Director of Veezu’s Drive division, said: